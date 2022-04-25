Mark Carpenter went 3 for 3 with two doubles and Owen Cheyne doubled and drove in three runs as host Henley High remained in a four-way tie for first place in the Skyline Conference baseball race with Saturday’s come-from-behind 7-6 victory in the second game of a doubleheader against Klamath Union.
The Hornets (12-5 overall, 4-2 Skyline), who won the opener 22-1, are tied with Hidden Valley, Mazama and Phoenix atop the conference.
The Hornets overcame a 6-4 deficit with three runs in the bottom of the sixth in the nightcap, with Carpenter scoring the go-ahead run. He also earned the victory with 1⅔ innings of perfect relief.
For KU (3-12, 1-5), Braden Dawson went 3 for 4 with a double and triple.
In the opener, Henley leadoff hitter Blayne Boersma went 4 for 5 with two triples, scored four times and drove in five runs. Dylan Tobias and Matt Douglas added four RBIs apiece. Carpenter allowed one hit over three scoreless innings for the victory.
Softball
Henley 15-21, Klamath Union 0-0: Elizabeth Powell went 3 for 3 with two home runs and six RBIs as the host Hornets (6-9, 6-0 Skyline) maintained a share of first place with Mazama and Phoenix with Saturday’s Game 2 vicory against the Pelicans (2-9, 0-6).
Henley scored 13 runs in the first inning and eight more in the second.
Lily Fitzpatrick also homered for Henley. Malia Mick went 3 for 4 with a double, scored three runs and had three RBIs and Ashlyn Sreniewski tripled in her only at-bat and drove in three runs.
Annie Campos and Natalie Hudson combined on three-inning no-hitter.
In the opener, Campos went 2 for 2 with three runs and three RBIs and didn’t allow a hit in three innings.
Mazama 16-25, Hidden Valley 13-1: Gracie Hamilton homered and drove in five runs as the Vikings (10-5, 6-0 Skyline) completed the sweep of the host Mustangs (2-10, 0-6) on Saturday.
Caelyn Davis went 3 for 5 with two doubles, scored four runs and drove in four. She also earned the victory, allowing one run on five hits in four innings.
Hamilton also homered and doubled in the opener, going 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Teammate Rhylee Utley was 3 for 5 and scored four times, as did Cambria Meyer. Davis pitched 2⅔ innings of scoreless relief, allowing just one hit, for the victory.