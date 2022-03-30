PREP ROUNDUP

GIRLS TENNIS

Henley 6, Phoenix 3: The Hornets swept the singles matches on their way to the victory.

Kendall Wilson won the No. 1 singles match 7-5, 6-4 over Phoenix's Isha VanNess. Meredith Brown and Kaylee Haddock claimed the other singles victories for Henley.

The schools split the doubles matches.

Singles: Kendall Wilson (H) def. Isha VanNess 7-5, 6-4; Meredith Brown (H) def. Alexis Rodgers (PH) 6-1, 6-1; Kaylee Haddock (H) def. MaKenna Bailey 8-6.

Doubles: Allison Ellis/Courtney House (P) def. Katherine Grayson/Aria Sha 6-1, 2-6, 0-1 (10-8 tiebreak); Sydney Cox/Lauren Wilkinson (H) def Clara Newell/Agatha Hosking (PH) 6-2,7-6 (7-5 tiebreak); Michelle Castillo/Brittany Diaz (P) def. Jaiden Hulsey/Mikell Lowry 8-6; Maggie Bakke/Kaylee Szeremi (P) def. Marina Gomez/Lauren Cox 8-1; Trina Ayala/Aria Sha (H) def A. DelaCruz/K. Camacho 8-6;  M. DAries/J. Siordio (P) def. Marina Gomez/Lauren Cox 8-3.

Tags

Recommended for you