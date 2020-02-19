Lost River will host a pair of first-round Southern Cascade League district playoff basketball games tonight.
The Raiders will host Bonanza in a girls game set to start at 5:30 p.m., with the boys to host Glide immediately after that. The winners advance to play Saturday, and Lost River would host games if it wins tonight.
Also tonight, Lakeview will host Illinois Valley in the other girls district game, while the Honker boys travel to Butte Falls. The winners will meet the winners of the Lost River games.
Saturday’s games will determine the top two seeds to the Class 2A state tournaments.
The Mountain Valley League playoffs will be played Friday and Saturday at Trinity Lutheran High School in Bend.
In the boys tournament, Triad receives a bye and will meet the winner of Friday’s North Lake versus Trinity Lutheran game. That game will be at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Also Saturday, the loser of the North Lake-Trinity Lutheran game will meet the winner of the Hosanna Christian vs. Central Christian game.
For the girls, Rogue Valley Adventist receives the bye as the regular season champion and will play at 7 p.m. Saturday against the winner of Friday’s Chiloquin versus Paisley game. The loser of the latter game will meet the winner of a game between North Lake and Trinity Lutheran.
The games involving Triad and RVA will determine the MVL’s top two seeds to the Class 1A state tournament.
Saturday’s other two games will determine the third state tournament entry.
Tuesday Boys Basketball
Butte Valley 54, Paradise Adventist 40
CHICO — Butte Valley controlled the middle two periods Tuesday on the way to a 54-40 CIF Northern Section Division VII boys basketball playoff victory at Paradise Adventist Academy.
The Bulldogs held a 13-12 edge after one quarter. The lead was seven points by halftime, and they took a 45-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
Wyatt Faivre scored a game-high 14 points for Butte Valley, which will either play at Hayfork or host Happy Camp in the tournament semifinals. Gilberto Tapia added 10 points, and the Bulldogs had four players with seven points each.
For the host Cougars, Wyatt DeWitt scored 13 points, and Tanner Sitanggang 11.
Henley 43, Hidden Valley 31
Matthew Neubert scored six of his 17 points in the fourth period, including 4-of-6 free throws, as Henley pulled away from Hidden Valley to post a 43-31 Skyline Conference boys basketball victory Tuesday at the Hornets Nest.
Neubert added six rebounds and three steals to his efforts.
Seth Howe also had six Henley rebounds, while Darius Hall had three assists as the Hornets maintained their share of the league lead.
For Hidden Valley, Jeremiah Noga scored 13 points.
Klamath Union 50, North Valley 41
MERLIN — Klamath Union took a 37-25 halftime lead and held off North Valley in the second half to post a 50-41 Skyline Conference boys basketball victory Tuesday night.
Jacob Cook finished with 15 points, Aaron Franklin 10 and Xavier Arvizu and Garrett Short nine each.
Cook had 11 rebounds, and Franklin six, while Short finished with five blocked shots and four assists for the Pelicans.
Dylan Neufeld scored 12 points, and Tanner Lauby 11, for the Knights.
Tuesday Girls Basketball
Hidden Valley 68, Henley 64
Hidden Valley was 4-for-6 at the free-throw line and Marisa Elmore nailed a three-point basket in overtime to help the Mustangs escape the Hornets Nest with a 68-64 Skyline Conference girls basketball victory Thursday.
The win allowed Hidden Valley to clinch no worse than a share for the league championship, and the No. 1 playoff berth from the league.
Kaiah Fisher scored 26 points, and Alesaha Noga 22 for the Mustangs.
For Henley, which had rallied the second half to force overtime, Carli Moore finished with 11 points, three assists and a blocked shot, while Raigan Loney had 13 points, three assists and three steals. Hannah Badker led the Hornets with eight rebounds.
Henley hosts Mazama Friday and will host a canned food drive for the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank. In addition to canned food donations, there will be a halftime cash collection for the food bank.
Klamath Union 59, North Valley 54
MERLIN — Klamath Union made six of its 10 fourth-period free throws to rally past North Valley Tuesday in Skyline Conference girls basketball play.
Shielteal Watah finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Pelicans, while Kenzie Probst added a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Jadha Wells narrowly missed with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Cassidy Mahan had six points, five rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots for KU.
Karlee and Kaylee Touey scored 16 and 13 points, respectively, for the Knights.