thumbnail_20220602_Lakeview02.jpg

Lakeview players mob catcher Emily Philibert, the lone senior on the Honkers' roster, following a plate at the plate in the sixth inning of the Class 2A/1A state championship game June 3, 2022 in Eugene. Lakeview defeated top-seeded Grant Union/Prairie City 5-3 in the title game.

 Chris Pietsch/For the Herald & News

Tyler McNeley of Lakeview was named the co-pitcher of the year and teammate Emily Philibert was the co-player of the year in Class 2A/1A as the state's softball coaches announced their awards last month.

Sam Tacchini, who led the Honkers to the state title, was named the coach of the year.

