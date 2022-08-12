Lakeview players mob catcher Emily Philibert, the lone senior on the Honkers' roster, following a plate at the plate in the sixth inning of the Class 2A/1A state championship game June 3, 2022 in Eugene. Lakeview defeated top-seeded Grant Union/Prairie City 5-3 in the title game.
Tyler McNeley of Lakeview was named the co-pitcher of the year and teammate Emily Philibert was the co-player of the year in Class 2A/1A as the state's softball coaches announced their awards last month.
Sam Tacchini, who led the Honkers to the state title, was named the coach of the year.
McNeley and Philibert, a catcher, were joined on the all-state first-team by infielders Bridget Shullanberger and Annikah Tacchini. Lakeview outfielder Jaila Jackson was a second-team selection, along with Lost River infielder Grace McCollam. Lost River catcher Avery Turner was named to the third team.
Five Henley players received all-state recognition in Class 4A. Hornets infielder Elizabeth Powell and outfielder Malia Mick were first-team picks, with pitcher Annie Campos, infielder Anna Harper and outfielder Maddie Moore receiving honorable mention.
Fall practices begin Monday
The start of fall practice for high schools in Oregon is Monday, Aug. 15, in preparation for football, volleyball, soccer and cross country seasons.
The seasons for the various sports will, in some cases, begin before school starts.
Football teams can take part in jamborees as early as Aug. 25, with the first date allowable for games Sept. 1.
In volleyball and soccer, the first date for jamborees or matches is Aug. 25. That’s also the first day teams can take part in cross country meets.