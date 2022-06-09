Eight Mazama High School graduating athletes have signed letters of intent to compete at the college level next fall.
The athletes gathered with coaches and family members Wednesday to participate in a signing ceremony in the school gymnasium.
“It is outstanding to see this many athletes go on to play at the next level in so many different sports,” said Vic Lease, Mazama’s athletic director. “It is a testament to the hard work and success of our Vikings.”
Viking student-athletes who signed to play in college are:
• Blaine Jeffery: Jeffery will compete in track at Lane Community College, running the 110- and 400-meter hurdles. He plans to major in engineering.
• Brandon Gailey: Gailey will compete in track at Lane Community College in Eugene. His events are the 100 and 200 and the 4x100 and 4x400 relays. He plans to major in sports business.
• Daniel Yancey: Yancey will play basketball as a point guard for the College of the Siskiyous in Weed, Calif. He plans to major in science.
• Drew Raebel: Raebel will play first base on the baseball team at Feather River College in Quincy, Calif. He plans to major in criminal justice.
• Gracie Hamilton: Hamilton will compete as a catcher on the softball team for Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton. She plans to major in secondary education.
• Kadin Bolanos: Bolanos will play centerfield on the baseball team at Feather River College in Quincy, Calif. He plans to major in business.
• Kennedy Lease: Lease will play point guard on the basketball team at Linn-Benton Community College in Albany. She plans to major in Spanish.
• Savin Burk: Burk will run track for Lane Community College in Eugene. His events are the 110 and 300 hurdles. He plans to major in sociology.
Basin ballplayers earn 4A honors
Six baseball players from the Klamath Basin were named to the Class 4A all-state team.
Mazama infielder Marcos Ulloa-Ford and outfielder Kadin Bolanos and Henley infielder Aiden Hayes earned second-team honors.
Mazama first baseman Drew Raebel was a third-team pick, with Henley’s Hunter Schwenk a utility player on that team. Henley infielder Leo Ahalt received honorable mention.
Falcons lose season opener
The Klamath Falls Falcons 18-and-under baseball team opened their season Wednesday with a 14-1 loss at Medford.
Brody Hubble, Jaden Backer and Tyler Harper had the only three hits for the Falcons, all doubles.
Medford scored five runs in the second to break a scoreless tie and added five more in the eighth for the final margin.