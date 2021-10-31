A 29-yard, third-quarter field goal off the foot of Henley’s Owen Cheyne proved to be the difference maker in a defensive struggle between the Hornets (8-1, 4-1) and Hidden Valley (5-3, 3-2) on Friday.
Henley won 10-7 on the road to secure a second-place finish in the Skyline Conference. Both teams entered the matchup at Hidden Valley in a tie for second place. Both squads will be in the 16-team 4A playoffs starting this weekend.
After Cheyne’s boot cleared the uprights, the Mustangs would get two fourth-quarter opportunities to tie, but both of Hidden Valley’s kicks would sail left of the goal posts.
The squads were well-matched as Henley piled up 251 total yards to Hidden Valley’s 233. Neither side had a turnover, but the Mustangs were more heavily penalized, losing 75 yards on 9 penalties to just 25 yards on 2 penalties for the Hornets.
Henley’s Tulson Higgins was the only Hornet to find the end zone, scoring from 6 yards out in the first quarter. He averaged 5.2 yards per carry, totaling 89 yards on 17 totes. On the other side of the ball, Higgins also led the team in tackles with 11 total.
Quarterback Shaw Stork was 8-for-15 passing, totaling 121 yards. Coltin Smith and Cheyne were the chief targets as both made three catches each but Smith led the way with 61 yards.
Austyn Klinger scored Hidden Valley’s lone touchdown on the Mustangs’ first drive of the game. Quarterback Noah Stone found Klinger for a 17-yard score. The No. 13-seeded Mustangs will play at No. 4 Banks this coming Friday.
Also this Friday, the No. 9-seeded Hornets will travel for their first-round matchup against No. 8 Tillamook. The Cheesemakers (6-4, 4-1 Cowapa) are 1-4 against teams that made the tournament. All four of their losses were routs. After beating Hidden Valley, Henley is 1-1 in that same category.
The rest of the 4A playoff picture is of course complete. On Friday at 7 p.m. No. 5 Mazama (7-2, 5-0) will host No. 12 North Eugene (4-3, 2-2 SD4). The Highlanders are 0-2 against playoff-bound teams, while the Viks are 2-2. Mazama’s losses are courtesy of No. 1 Marshfield and No. 2 Cascade.
Lost River 38, Brookings-Harbor 8
With the conference title already in the bag and a playoff berth in hand, the Lost River Raiders (8-1) served up one more regular season win but this time over 3A Brookings-Harbor (1-2) on Saturday.
The Raiders offense showcased a balanced attack piling up 183 yards on the ground and 209 through the air.
Quarterback Chase McAuliffe threw 4 touchdown passes, finishing the day 10-for-13 passing for 192 yards.
Connor Dunlea led the receiving corps with 4 catches for 87 yards and a touchdown. Isaac Hernandez reeled in 3 catches, a pair of which were for touchdowns. Codey Lyman snagged two passes for 48 yards and Hayden Duren’s lone catch was a 15-yard touchdown.
Nathan Dalton rushed for 120 yards on a dozen carries. Dalton, Lyman and Dunlea rushed in two-point conversions. Dunlea also added a 76-yard kick return touchdown after Brookings-Harbor scored their lone touchdown.
The Raiders hold the No. 4 seed in the 1A playoffs and host No. 13 Camas Valley (2-6) this coming Friday. It will be the second time this season the schools have met. In the second week of the season, the Raiders delivered a shutout, winning 34-0 at Camas Valley.
Also in the first round, the No. 11 Bonanza Antlers (5-3) will play at No. 6 Crane (7-2). The Antlers were scheduled to play on Halloween weekend, but their opponent, Glendale, forfeited. The Antlers are 0-3 against playoff teams, but they did go down to the wire with Lost River in the Spud Bowl a few weeks ago. Crane boasts a 4-2 record against tourney teams.
Crosspoint 48, Chiloquin 20
In more 8-man football action, Crosspoint Christian blew by Chiloquin last Friday in both squads’ last game of the season.
The Warriors took a 34-6 lead into halftime and would outgain the Panthers 351 to 262.
Still, both quarterbacks had big days. Crosspoint’s Blake Throne, a senior, was 8-for-11, logging 138 yards and four touchdowns. Throne also turned in 33 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Chiloquin’s Jayden Riddle, another senior, was 13-for-26, passing for 167 yards and two touchdowns.
The Panthers’ Ayden Miller scored all three of their touchdowns. He found the end zone of 2 of his 4 receptions, one of which was a 66-yard catch-and-run. The wide receiver also scored on a sweep play that went 36 yards to the end zone. Chiloquin’s Jaden Jackson led all wideouts in catches with 8, but they would only net 45 yards.
Three different receivers caught Crosspoint’s four passing scores.
Junior Tucker Moore turned his two receptions into a touchdowns, the longest of which being a 32-yard score in the first quarter. Senior Jacob Cross also found the end zone on an 11-yard passing play and Averie Roe, another senior, led the Warriors’ pass-catchers with 5 receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, Roe led the way with 146 yards and another touchdown.
In defense, Crosspoint sophomore Vincent Brancacio racked up 3 sacks and 8 total tackles. Moore led with 10 total tackles and Throne added a couple of sacks as well.
The game was Chiloquin’s senior night, but the contest was held at Henley High School as the Panthers have a new field in the works. They’re slated to start next season on brand new turf.