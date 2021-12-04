The Klamath Union boys’ basketball team got their season rolling with a couple of weekend wins at the Pirate Shootout hosted by Phoenix High School.
First the Pelicans defeated St. Mary’s, Medford in a tight 60-57 victory on Friday night. They followed that up with a 70-38 drubbing of Douglas on Saturday.
Boys: Klamath Union 60, St. Mary’s 57
Three different Pelicans were double figures in KU’s season-opening win on Friday.
Senior Vaughn Watah led the Pels by sinking a trio of 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 19 points. Junior Javan Zumwalt wasn’t far behind, posting 14 points with a couple of deep balls of his own. Pablo Macias, a senior, added 11 to the winning effort.
The matchup was tight throughout with KU holding a 29-27 lead at the halftime break. Kaydon Walker had a team-high 13 points for St. Mary’s, Medford.
Klamath Union 70, Douglas 38
KU (2-0) was in control from start to finish on Saturday, holding their opponents to single-digit scoring in the second and third quarters.
This time, four Pelicans got into the double-digit club. Macias led with 16 points with Watah on his heels with 15. Zumwalt had a dozen while senior Silas Dutra had 11. All four players had at least one 3-pointer.
Douglas (1-2) advanced to face Klamath Union after downing Phoenix, a Skyline Conference member.
Next Friday, the Pelicans will get their first test against a 4A opponent as they’ll face Seaside at Junction City High School. An early season win would be big for the Pels, as Seaside was voted fifth in the preseason 4A coaches’ poll.
Boys: Henley 58, Brookings-Harbor 45
The Henley boys jumped on Brookings-Harbor (1-1) early, holding them to just 10 first-half points on Friday afternoon in the Yreka Tournament in Yreka, California.
Ten different Hornets scored points while junior Austin Fitts put up a dozen points. Fellow junior Shaw Stork added 10 points, while five other Henley players had at least 5 points.
Fitts also mopped up on the glass, grabbing a team-high 7 rebounds. But the Hornets 37 total rebounds was clearly a team effort as juniors Blayne Boersma, Hunter Schwenk and Stork had 6 boards each.
5A Crater, who was ranked ninth in the preseason coaches' poll for that class, defeated Henley 51-33 in Yreka on Saturday night to hand the Hornets (2-1) their first loss.
Next up, Henley will play at 5A Ashland on Wednesday night, before hosting St. Mary's, Medford in their home opener this coming Friday.
Girls: Henley 59, Etna (Calif.) 44
The Hornets’ Annie Campos exploded for 22 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists in the Henley girls’ second win to start the year at the Yreka Tournament.
Henley led 27-16 at halftime and then stomped on the gas in the third quarter, dropping 23 points in the frame.
Senior Ryane Mattox also hit double-digit points with 14. Freshman Anna Harper also added 6 rebounds and senior Melody Martino made 4 steals.
Through their first weekend, the Hornets would fall to 2-1 after suffering a 68-32 defeat at the hands of 5A Crater, also at the Yreka tourney.
Next, the Henley girls will host St. Mary's, Medford for their home opener this coming Friday at 6 p.m.
Other scores
BOYS
Friday
Bonanza 74, Days Creek 43
Crosspoint 58, Excel Christian (Nevada) 32
Lakeview 65, North Lake/Paisley 37
Mazama 55, Shasta, Calif. 53
Saturday
Bonanza 63, Crosspoint 17
Red Bluff, Calif. 57, Mazama 51
GIRLS
Friday
Bonanza 51, Days Creek 29
Eagle Point (JV) 45, Crosspoint 21
Klamath Union 38, St. Mary's, Medford 34
La Pine 37, Lost River 32
Lakeview 43, North Lake/Paisley 22
Mazama 37, McKinleyville, Calif. 34 (OT)
Surprise Valley 43, Tulelake 29
Saturday
Bonanza 55, Eagle Point (JV) 26
Burns 59, Lost River 20
Days Creek 32, Crosspoint 13
Mazama 64, Hoopa Valley, Calif. 25