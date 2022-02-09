The Hidden Valley girls scored a key conference win over Henley by completing a massive second-half comeback to win 58-53 in overtime on Tuesday night.
Henley led by 17 points at halftime and still held a 13-point advantage after a low-scoring third quarter. But in the fourth quarter, the Mustangs outscored the Hornets 25-12 to tie the game at 50 when the buzzer sounded. Hidden Valley then converted on six of their seven free-throw tries in overtime to secure the win.
Even in the heartbreaker, Henley sophomore Annie Campos continued her terrific season.
Campos recorded the rare triple-double, scoring a game-high 20 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists. In a way, Campos raised her game as she had recorded three straight double-doubles coming into the contest.
Senior Ryane Mattox also had a standout game for the Hornets, adding 14 points and pilfering a team-high six steals.
The win for Hidden Valley (9-8, 4-1 Skyline) put an already wide-open race for the Skyline Conference title even more up in the air.
Henley (11-8, 4-2) technically falls to third-place for now, but are far from out of the conversation as the conference slate hits several key matchups over the next few days.
Hidden Valley and Mazama (11-7, 4-1) will head into the weekend tied for first place with the same conference record. But both teams are soon to see plenty of each other. First on Friday, Mazama will go over the hill to play at Hidden Valley. Then on Saturday the squads will run it back with a 1:30 p.m. contest at Mazama’s Valhalla Court.
Meanwhile on Friday, Henley will look to bounce back against North Valley (10-9, 2-4). Then the Hornets will host rival Mazama on Tuesday for what could be an incredibly important game.
Boys: Henley 59, Hidden Valley 47
The Henley boys kept their perfect conference record alive with a 59-47 win at Hidden Valley on Tuesday night.
Juniors Austin Fitts and Owen Cheyne both scored 11 points and Cheyne also reeled in a team-high seven rebounds. Senior guard Eli Hayes also put up 10 points.
The Hornets took a five-point lead into the fourth quarter and managed to expand their advantage in a final frame where they outscored the Mustangs 18-11.
Henley (13-5, 6-0 Skyline) heads the Skyline Conference with a two-game lead over second-place Klamath Union (9-7, 4-2).
With just four regular season games remaining, the Hornets will look to continue to take care of business when they host winless North Valley (0-18, 0-6) on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
Prospect Charter 57, Chiloquin 54
The Chiloquin boys suffered a gut-punch, league loss at the hands of Prospect Charter on Tuesday night.
The Chiloquin Panthers trailed by just a point at the end of the third quarter in a game which had a whopping 54 free-throw attempts — with the vast majority of which belonging to Prospect. The Cougars had the luxury of hitting 27 of their 39 total attempts at the charity stripe.
Jayden Riddle led Chiloquin with 17 points which included a couple of made threes and a 5-for-9 performance at the free-throw line. Seneca Hescock also added 10 points and Desmond Jackson built a nine-point game on three triples.
Prospect’s Boden Perkins interestingly reached a game-high 23 points without hitting a single two-point shot. Perkins hit four 3-pointers and made 11 of his 14 free throws. Theo James racked up 22 points in part by making 10 of his 13 free throws.
Tuesday’s game was a strong opportunity for Chiloquin to climb the Mountain Valley League ranks. Both teams entered the contest with the same league record, but with the loss Chiloquin (4-9, 4-7 MVL) sits in sixth place.
Next up, Chiloquin will look to bounce back when they head down to Klamath Falls to face Crosspoint Christian (11-7, 8-3) on Friday night at 7 p.m.