The Mazama High right-hander threw a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts Wednesday afternoon as the Vikings defeated visiting Gladstone 6-0 in the opening round of the state Class 4A baseball playoffs.
The sixth-seeded Vikings (18-8 overall) are scheduled to face No. 3 seed North Marion in the quarterfinals Friday in Aurora. The Huskies (23-4) defeated Tillamook 5-0 Wednesday.
“This was a huge win for us, the final eight is a big deal and now we’re in a position to play another top-10 team, which is something we have been doing all year,” Mazama coach Pete Whisler said. “We are playing extremely well right now; we play our best against top-10 teams.
“We need to feed off this momentum for Friday, we need to see more amazing pitching.”
The only hit Baker allowed was a one-out infield single to Brycen Bryan in the first inning.
Kadin Bolanos and Brody Hubble homered for Mazama in a five-run third inning. Bolanos’ two-run shot to left broke a scoreless tie and Hubble hit an inside-the-park homer with two on to extend the lead to 5-0. The Vikings added a run in the fourth for the final margin.
Hubble also hit a double, Braden Davis tripled and Zeke Heaton went 2 for 3 for the Vikings.
Philomath 12, Henley 4: The host Warriors scored five runs in the second inning to regain the lead and eliminated the ninth-seeded Hornets in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
Alek Russell and David Griffith hit home runs for No. 8 seed Philomath (16-9).
Hunter Schwenk and Tyler Harper each went 2 for 4 with a double for Henley (19-9).
The Hornets scored three times in the top of the second to take a 3-2 lead, but were unable to stop Philomath.
Each of the top three hitters in the Warriors’ lineup — Cameron Ordway, Carson Gerding and Mason Stearns — doubled twice. The trio combined for four runs and eight RBIs.
Umpqua Valley Christian 5, Lakeview 4: The visiting Honkers (20-5) nearly upset the top seed in the second round of the Class 2A/1A playoffs.
Max Graham went 2 for 4 and Gavin Patterson had a double for Lakeview, which took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
UVC scored (23-4) scored twice in the bottom of the inning and once more in the second to even the score.
It was tied at 4-4 heading into the bottom of the sixth when UVC’s Nathan York singled up the middle, stole second base, went to third on a groundout and scored on a sacrifice fly by Ty Hellenthal to left field.