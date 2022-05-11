Coming to Oregon Tech was an easy decision for senior Sarah Abramson.
“Since the sixth or seventh grade I knew I wanted to be a nurse and coach (Greg Stewart) said we would be able to make it work here,” the 23-year-old from Milwaukie’s Rex Putnam High School said.
“It was an easy decision once I met with coach.”
Tech softball fans are glad she did.
Abramson will leave Oregon Tech as its winningest softball pitcher ever, and its career leader in strikeouts, and she could attain bigger honors as she hones in on a possible 100 career wins and more than 900 strikeouts.
Only one Cascade Collegiate Conference softball pitcher ever has won 100 career games, and only one has had more than 900 strikeouts. The two-time first-team All-American is second in both categories among league leaders.
Those are challenges which have been difficult.
Already assured of a nursing position with the Providence St. Vincent Hospital on Beaverton, Abramson often has 12-hour days at Sky Lakes Community Hospital doing her hands-on clinical work.
She did three straight days before pitching the Hustlin’ Owls to a pair of wins the weekend before Easter.
She picked up two more wins last weekend against Bushnell University as OIT claimed its first outright Cascade Collegiate Conference regular season championship since 2015.
“It’s been tough because I picked a major with a lot of clinical work. It was easier to do softball and labs my first couple of years. Being at the hospital for 12-hour shifts has been mentally and physically tough, but Oregon Tech gives an athlete time to do both.
“If you are willing to do the work, you can and I’m thankful for the opportunity.”
Stewart has worked with Abramson to make sure she gets practice, and senior catcher McKenna Armantrout has worked overtime to help her roommate get pitching workouts in.
“She’s my best friend. She’s been my steady (influence). So has her family,” Abramson said of Armantrout, the only two seniors who will have played both on OIT’s former natural-grass field and its modern turf field at the John and Lois Stilwell Stadium.
“She calls my game,” Abramson said of her catcher. “”We’re so much on the same page I almost know what she’ll call before she does it. I think my (bachelor’s) degree will be our degree.”
While the regular season conference championship secure, as well as hosting an NAIA national tournament opening round, the two seniors agree their really is one goal – to win a national championship, something which eluded them by a single win last year.
“It would be weird, but (the tournaments) would be a great wrapup to my career,” Abramson said. “We’ve done a lot of things, but to play the conference tournament at home, the opening round at home, it would be awesome.
“It would be exciting as a senior to help put OIT and Klamath Falls (more) on the map.”
Abramson said she had no real expectations when she arrived at Oregon Tech as a freshman.
“I tried not to set expectations,” she said. “Obviously, though, it was a social adjustment coming from (the Portland area). The athletic department and softball teams are like our own community, but I’m really grateful to have come to the nursing program here because we have a program to reach out into the community.”
Several nursing programs go out to different areas of the Klamath Basin, including Lakeview.
“It has been nice to see the community support the athletes, and it’s nice to see some of the nurses I know at our games,” Abramson said.
No matter what happens, her career will end by June 1, with her records in hand, when the NAIA championship will be determined.
“I haven’t had time to thing about it,” Abramson said of her school, and possible conference, records. “In my mind, I want to forget individual things, but want to win a national championship.”
The opening round of the NAIA Championships will be played at OIT and nine other sites around the country, May 16-18.
Steve Matthies is sports editor emeritus of the Herald & News. He has covered Oregon Tech athletics for more than 30 years.