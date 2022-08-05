Sean Kealiher

Sean Kealiher speaks at a rally on Nov. 11, 2016, in Portland. Kealiher was killed in a hit and run outside a bar in Portland on Oct. 12, 2019. Police arrested 47-year-old Christopher Knipe on Thursday, and charged him with second-degree murder.

Portland police announced Thursday they have made an arrest in the 2019 high-profile murder of a local anti-fascist. The case has drawn national attention in the years since, largely due to local activists’ insistence that police were not actively trying to find those involved in the murder of Sean Kealiher because of his political views.

Kealiher was killed in October 2019 by an SUV while leaving Cider Riot, a now-closed bar that was popular with leftist activists. Police said they have arrested Christopher Knipe, 47, and charged him with second-degree murder.

