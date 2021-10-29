PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, is expected to seek about $400,000 next month to hire back 25 recent police retirees to fill some vacancies and more than $2 million to buy body-worn cameras.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the proposals from Mayor Ted Wheeler will go before the City Council for a vote in late November as part of the fall budget adjustment process.
The city budget office has estimated council members have an extra $62 million to spend from a surplus to the city's general fund, though current city rules say half must be set aside for capital projects.
The U.S. Justice Department directed the city to equip officers with body cameras and put a civilian in charge of police training to get back into compliance with a 2014 settlement agreement calling for policing changes to address excessive force complaints.
Sam Adams, who serves as Wheeler's director of strategic innovations, discussed the spending during a meeting this week of the Portland Committee on Community-Engaged Policing. The community group formed to help oversee the federally mandated police reforms.
Adams said 84 Portland police officers have either retired or are about to retire and will be eligible to be rehired in the next year.
The Police Bureau now has 128 vacancies in an authorized force of 916 sworn officers, the bureau's lowest authorized strength in 28 years, according to police figures.