It wasn’t too long ago that many Klamath Basin teams struggled to get into the state playoffs every year.
As school district budgets diminished, and elementary and middle school football programs in both the city and county were scrapped, players were putting pads on and learning about the game of football starting in the ninth grade. This put Basin schools well behind the other teams in Southern Oregon, especially in football-crazy Medford, where elementary and middle school programs continue to this day.
But Pop Warner football has now eclipsed Little League baseball in this community in terms of number of athletes participating.
As it’s structured, young players in Pop Warner learn the offensive and defensive schemes they’ll likely see when they get to high school. And it’s paying off big time.
Two of the eight teams left in the Class 4A state playoffs are from here, separated by just a few miles.
It is no doubt markedly easier to be more competitive when you’ve been putting the pads on and playing for several years before you reach high school.
Head coaches Alex Stork at Henley and Vic Lease of Mazama are actively involved in doing all they can to help Pop Warner locally. Also, the coaches in the Pop Warner program learn and are mentored by the head coaches, and others.
If you haven’t been to a Pop Warner game, make it a point next season to go. It is quite the treat.
This weekend will prove to be a stern test for both the Hornets and Vikings. Henley visits top-ranked Marshfield while Mazama will play in Beaverton against the Banks Braves.
Lease was quoted last week as saying “We’ve finally come together as a team.” That’s right. Mazama has won 7 in a row and averages 40 points a game, while giving up only 14 on average per game.
Perhaps the biggest surprise of the year in the state is the 9-1 Hornets, having their best year yet under Stork’s tenure. Those that know the program at Henley will tell you it’s all about family.
“We’re just glad to have another week to spend together,” Stork was quoted as saying going into the matchup with the undefeated and top-ranked Pirates on the road in Coos Bay.
Win or lose this weekend, both teams have represented the Klamath Basin well in conference and with first round state playoff wins.
Credit goes to the Pop Warner program in the Klamath Basin in which the individual school programs reap the benefits.