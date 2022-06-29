Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday morning, there were 116 persons in custody in Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.
Booked in Klamath County
Cassandra Renee Ogborn; 26; Klamath Falls; disorderly conduct, second degree; held in lieu of $5,000 bond.
Joshua Truman Winger; 31; Crescent; failure to appear; booked and released.
Gavreel Wicks; 29; La Pine; criminal driving while suspended/revoked; booked and released.
Nicholas Winford Mauer; 39; Klamath Falls; failure to appear; held in lieu of $5,000 bond.
Steven James Moore; 54; Chiloquin; parole violation; held without bond.
Jacob Powell Bedard; 30; Klamath Falls; two counts failure to appear; booked and released.
James Christopher Huffman; 30; Klamath Falls; theft, third degree; criminal trespassing, first degree; held in lieu of $6,000 bond.
Gilbert Anthony Witcraft; 51; Klamath Falls; failure to appear; booked and released.
Teresa Patricia Lopez; 26; Klamath Falls; six counts failure to appear; held in lieu of $30,000 bond.
Jose Ricardo Chavolla; 31; Klamath Falls; unlawful delivery of cocaine; unlawful possession of cocaine; released after posting 10 percent of $25,000 bond.
Craig Dewey Moore; 36; Klamath Falls; assault, second degree; resisting arrest; held in lieu of $105,000 bond.
James Ray Logan; 19; Klamath Falls; disorderly conduct, second degree; resisting arrest; held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
DUII
Donovan Emery White; 24; Klamath Falls; reckless driving; booked and released.
Accidents
Summers Lane and OC & E trail, accident with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.
East Main Street and Vine Avenue, hit and run reported Tuesday afternoon.
Mile post 268 on Highway 97, accident reported Tuesday evening.
2500 block of South Sixth Street, accident reported Tuesday evening.
Spring lake Road and Joe Wright Road, accident with injuries reported Tuesday evening.
Assaults
OC & E Trail, assault reported Tuesday evening.
3800 block of South Sixth Street, assault reported Tuesday night.
13800 block of Hill Road, assault reported Wednesday morning.
Vandalism, burglary and theft
6400 block of South Sixth Street, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
6800 block of Reeder Road, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
2600 block of Shasta Way, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
2200 block of Greensprings Drive, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
3600 block of Washburn Way, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
1300 block of Wiard Street, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.
2600 block of Bisbee Street, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
1700 block of Avalon Street, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
33400 block of Raccoon Lane, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
3600 block of Shasta Way, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
2600 block of Shasta Way, theft reported Tuesday evening.
2100 block of Gary Street, burglary reported Tuesday evening.
3800 block of Valinda Way, burglary reported Wednesday morning.
2100 block of South Sixth Street, theft reported Wednesday morning.
4300 block of Austin Street, theft reported Wednesday morning.
2400 block of South Sixth Street, unlawful entry of motor vehicle reported Wednesday morning.
200 block of Payne Aly, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Hummingbird Drive and Peccary Lane, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
4900 block of Laurelwood Drive, unlawful entry of motor vehicle reported Wednesday morning.
4200 block of Monrovia Way, unlawful entry of motor vehicle reported Wednesday morning.
2100 block of Madison street, theft reported Wednesday morning.
4200 block of Monrovia Way, unlawful entry of motor vehicle reported Wednesday morning.
800 block of Old Fort Road, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
4700 block of Highway 39, theft reported Wednesday morning.
2000 block of Eldorado Boulevard, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Fires
Tuesday, at 6:10 p.m., brush fire reported on Homedale Road.