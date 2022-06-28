Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday morning, there were 112 persons in custody in Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.
Booked in Klamath County
David Thomas Stanton; 28; Klamath Falls; three counts failure to appear; booked and released.
Isidro Junior Moreno; 23; Klamath Falls; assault, fourth degree; menacing; harassment; booked and released.
John Michael Hudson; 57; Santa Cruz, Calif.; kidnapping, second degree; criminal mischief, second degree; theft, third degree; held in lieu of $12,500 bond.
Chad Duane Peters; 34; Coos Bay; Burglary, second degree; held without bond.
Nathan Dean Robbins; 42; Klamath Falls; two counts failure to appear; held without bond.
Ryan Michael Davis; 34; Klamath Falls; parole violation; held without bond.
Alvin Keith Todd; 34; Klamath Falls; menacing; two counts recklessly endangering; released after posting 10 percent of $15,000 bond.
Manuel Alvarado; 56; Klamath Falls; assault, second degree; held in lieu of $100,000 bond.
Accidents
4200 block of Washburn Way, accident reported Monday morning.
Highway 39 and OC & E trail, accident reported Monday morning.
4200 block of Greensprings Drive, accident reported Monday afternoon.
Mile post 32 on Dead Indian memorial Road, accident reported Monday afternoon.
Klamath Avenue and South Fifth Street, accident with injuries reported Monday evening.
900 block of East main Street, accident with injuries reported Tuesday morning.
Assaults
800 block of Lincoln Street, sex offenses reported Monday morning.
12500 block of Alderwood Drive, assault reported Monday afternoon.
500 block of East Main Street, assault reported Monday afternoon.
5200 block of Peggy Avenue, assault reported Monday night.
Summers Lane and Bartlett Avenue, assault reported Tuesday morning.
Vandalism, burglary and theft
3900 block of Hilyard Avenue, unlawful entry of motor vehicle reported on Monday morning.
5100 block of South Sixth Street, unlawful entry of motor vehicle reported on Monday morning.
2600 block of Bliss road, theft reported Monday morning.
Ogden Street and Shasta Way, vandalism reported Monday morning.
900 block of east Main Street, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
3300 block of Washburn Way, vehicle reported stolen Monday afternoon.
2500 block of Crest Street, vehicle reported stolen Monday afternoon.
5500 block of American Avenue, theft reported Monday afternoon.
500 block of Fir Street, theft reported Monday afternoon.
5700 block of South Sixth Street, theft reported Monday afternoon.
26100 block of Highway 58, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
4500 block of Denver Avenue, vehicle reported stolen Monday afternoon.
5800 block of Washburn Way, theft reported Monday afternoon.
400 block of Timbermill Drive, unlawful entry of motor vehicle reported on Monday afternoon.
1900 block of North Eldorado Boulevard, theft reported Monday evening.
100 block of West Main Street, theft reported Monday evening.
3600 block of Washburn Way, theft reported Monday evening.
1000 block of Owens Street, theft reported Monday evening.
4300 block of South Sixth Street, theft reported Monday evening.
200 block of Roosevelt Street, vehicle reported stolen Monday night.
400 block of South Eldorado Avenue, vehicle reported stolen Monday night.
2600 block of Washburn Way, theft reported Monday night.
3600 block of Washburn Way, vandalism reported Monday night.
5300 block of Valleywood Drive, burglary reported Tuesday morning.
1700 block of Johnson Avenue, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
400 block of West Front Street, theft reported Tuesday morning.
200 block of North Sixth Street, unlawful entry of motor vehicle reported Tuesday morning.
4300 block of Austin Street, theft reported Tuesday morning.
5400 block of Sherwood Drive, theft reported Tuesday morning.
5500 block of South Sixth Street, theft reported Tuesday morning.
4600 block of Cleveland Avenue, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
4100 block of Adelaide Avenue, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Fires
Monday, at 11:05 a.m., vehicle fire reported on Highway 66.
Monday, at 11: 15 a.m., vehicle fire reported on Plum Avenue.
Tuesday, at 10:31 a.m., structure fire reported on Rocking Horse Lane.