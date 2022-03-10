Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 103 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a maximum capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Monday
Isaiah Raul Trigo; 23; Klamath Falls; probation violation; four counts of failure to appear; contempt of court; held in lieu of $7,500 bond.
Ryan James Henderson; 29; Klamath Falls; criminal mischief second degree; harassment; failure to appear; held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
Tyler Jerone Cox; 36; Klamath Falls; probation violation; held without bond.
Samantha Shea Chandler; 29; Merril; criminal driving while suspended or revoked; held without bond.
Joshua Lee Elrod; 46; Chiloquin; assault fourth degree; held without bond.
Jordan Marie Salas; 21; Malin; failure to appear; booked and released.
Tuesday
Lena Inet Ellis; 47; Klamath Falls; probation violation; held without bond.
Gilbert Jimenez; 59; Klamath Falls; parole violation; held without bond.
Joshua Gordon Bowman; 49; Klamath Falls; parole violation; held without bond.
Tylor Shawn Rowe; 32; Klamath Falls; parole violation (assault IV); theft third degree; criminal trespassing second degree; held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
Daniel Lee Taylor; 22; Klamath Falls; violation of restraining order; probation violation (strangulation); held without bond.
Stuart James Barnett; 36; Klamath Falls; possession of controlled substance, schedule I; attempted delivery of controlled substance; unlawful possession of methamphetamine; unlawful attempted delivery of methamphetamine; possession of prohibited firearm; held in lieu of $25,000 bond.
Wednesday
Joseph Gregory Johnson; 46; Klamath Falls; possession of prohibited firearm; possession methamphetamine; attempted delivery controlled substance (schedule II); unlawful possession controlled substance (schedule II); attempted unlawful delivery of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $25,000 bond.
Dustin Lee Bales; 21; Klamath Falls; theft second degree; held without bond.
Morgan Rain Shulmire; 18; Beatty; five counts of failure to appear; released.
Eduardo Gonzalez-Medina; 20; Bonanza; interference with peace officer; resisting arrest; held in lieu of $5,000 bond.
Gene Clayton Davis; 43; Klamath Falls; probation violation (original charge: assault III); held without bond.
Robert James Wilson; 49; Chiloquin; failure to appear; booked and released.
Jennifer Faye Coombes; 46; Klamath Falls; failure to appear; booked and released.
Hollie Babe-Marie Parrish; 25; Chiloquin; two counts failure to appear; released after posting 10 percent of $10,000 bail.
DUII
Britney Elizabeth Alexander; 26; Klamath Falls; booked and released.
Jose Miguel Mendoza; 21; Klamath Falls; booked and released.
Assaults
None reported.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
2800 block of Daggett Avenue, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
1800 block of Avalon Street, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
4300 block of El Cerrito Way, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
2500 block of Washburn Way, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
5500 block of Gatewood Drive, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
4300 block of South 6th Street, theft reported Wednesday evening.
2500 block of Almond Street, theft reported Wednesday evening.
2100 block of Stukel Street, burglary reported Thursday morning.
2800 block of Daggett Avenue, theft reported Thursday morning.
3200 block of South 6th Street, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Accidents
MP 43 HWY 140 E, accident reported Wednesday morning.
Klamath Street and 5th Avenue, accident with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.
MP 64 HWY 58, accident with injuries reported Thursday morning.
MP 5 Crescent Cutoff Road, unknown accident reported Thursday morning.
4000 block of Balsam Drive, accident reported Thursday morning.
Fire, medical aid
Wednesday
12:22 A.M., medical, 200 block of South California.
2:30 A.M., medical, 2300 block of California Avenue.
2:57 A.M., medical, 1600 block of Greensprings Drive.
3:20 A.M., medical, 1400 block of Ogden Street.
7:22 A.M., medical, 3100 block of Bristol Avenue.
7:37 A.M., medical, 3200 block of Campus Drive.
8:01 A.M., medical, 61000 Block of Metler Street
Thursday
1:21 A.M., medical, 2500 block of Almond Street.
1:47 A.M., medical, 4100 block of Adelaide Avenue.
3:18 A.M., medical, 400 block of Mt. Whitney Street.
5:31 A.M., medical, 4700 block of South 6th Street.
5:51 A.M., medical, 4600 block of Harbor Vista Boulevard.
7:46 A.M., medical, 5200 block of Bartlett Avenue.
7:55 A.M., medical, 1900 block of Worden Avenue.
8:43 A.M., medical, 100 block of North Lincoln Street.
9:34 A.M., accident with injuries, MP 64 HWY 58.
10:16 A.M., unknown accident, MP 5 Crescent Cutoff Road.
10:58 A.M., medical, 2300 block of South 6th Street.
11:15 A.M., medical, MP 4 Crescent Cutoff Road.
1:16 P.M., medical, 7700 block of Donegal Avenue.
1:38 P.M., medical, 300 block of 2nd street.
1:54 P.M., automatic fire alarm, 600 block of Washburn Way.
2:09 P.M., medical, 2700 block of South 6th Street.
3:11 P.M., medical, 1800 block of Ivory Street.
3:30 P.M., medical, 3200 block of Crosby Avenue.
3:44 P.M., vehicle fire, 1900 block of Austin Street