Klamath County Jail

As of Friday afternoon, there were 99 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Jail Gene Clayton Davis; 43; Klamath Falls; probation violation (assault III); held without bond.

Michael Lee Powell; 46; Klamath Falls; unlawful use of a weapon; booked and released.

Adah One Hoey; 30; Klamath Falls; parole violation; held without bond.

Christopher Michael Taylor; 38; Klamath Falls; failure to perform duties of drive (injury); felon in possession of a weapon; released after posting 10 percent of $10,000 bail.

David Robert Brown; 39; Klamath Falls; two counts of violating restraining order; contempt of court; held in lieu of $7,500 bond.

Michael Charles Mathieson; 32; Sprague River; failure to appear; assault on a public safety officer; resisting arrest; carrying a concealed knife; held in lieu of $25,500 bond.

DUII

Andrew Dennis Maness; 32; Klamath Falls; unlawful entry into motor vehicle; theft third degree; booked and released.

Linda Kay Stastny; 71; Malin; booked and released.

Joshua Danial Bradley Baines; 24; White City; released after posting 10 percent of $7,500 bail.

Assaults

None reported.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

31700 block of Klamath Street, burglary reported Friday morning.

3900 block of Highway 97 North, vandalism reported Friday morning.

5800 block of South 6th Street, vandalism reported Friday morning.

1700 block of Avalon Street, theft reported Friday morning.

5100 block of Harlan Drive, vandalism reported Friday morning.

5500 block of South 6th Street, theft reported Friday afternoon.

Accidents

1200 block of Monclaire Street, non-injury accident reported Friday morning.

Fire, medical aid

Thursday

3:44 P.M., vehicle fire reported on 1900 block of Austin Street.

9:57 P.M., smoke reported on the 1100 block of Riverside.

Friday

12:34 A.M., brush fire reported on 2100 block of South 6th Street.

10:10 A.M., brush fire reported, location unknown.

