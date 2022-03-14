Klamath County Jail As of Monday afternoon, there were 107 incarcerated persons in the county jail, which has a capacity of 152. Booked in Klamath County Jail Catalina Diamond Prentice; 30; Klamath Falls; five counts of Failing to appear; held in lieu of $31,500 bond. Talisa Lynn Rodriguez; 31; Klamath Falls; nine counts of failing to appear; held in lieu of $25,000 bond. Jaden Aric Hakanson; 18; Klamath Falls; sexual abuse, second degree; sexual abuse, third degree; three counts of contributing to sexual delinquency of a minor; released after positng 10 percent of $20,000 bond. Marc Lee Flammer; 51; Klamath Falls; assault, fourth degree, witnessed by a minor child; held in lieu of $15,000 bond. Christina Marie Boatright; 52; Klamath Falls; failure to appear; held in lieu of $10,000 bond. Kyrin Renae Greenwood; 47; Klamath Falls; failure to appear; held in lieu of %10,000 bond. Jason Eugene Perkins; 40; Klamath Falls; three counts of failing to appear; held in lieu of $7,500 bond. Paul Rangel; 54; four counts of failing to appear; fugitive from other state; held in lieu of $85,000 bond. Racina Jean Allen; 35; Chiloquin; resisting arrest; aggravated harassment; parole violation; held in lieu of $15,000 bond. Walter Donnell Reed; 60; Klamath Falls; harassment; two counts of sexual abuse third degree; held in lieu of $23,000 bond. Nakoa Alexandra Salas; 24; Klamath Falls; parole violation; post prison supervision sanction; booked and released. DUII Kajsa Clarice Lund; 38; Klamath Falls; booked and released. Damon Timothy Allensworth; 25; Klamath Falls; booked and released. Accidents 500 block of High Street, hit and run reported Saturday morning. Intersection of Shasta Way dn Hope Street, non-injury accident reported Saturday morning. Intersection of Washburn Way and Laverne Avenue, motor vehicle accident with injuries, reported Saturday morning. Intersection of Crater Lake Parkway and Main Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries, reported Saturday morning. 2600 block of Shasta way, non-injury accident reported Saturday morning. 4300 block of South Sixth Street, non-injury accident reported Saturday afternoon. Intersection of Harlan Drive and Madison Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries, reported Saturday afternoon. MP 73 on Highway 58, motor vehicle accident with injuries, reported Sunday morning. 300 block of Iowa Street, hit and run reported Sunday morning. 11200 block of White Goose Drive, theft reported Sunday morning. MP 214 on Highway 97, accident reported Sunday evening. Intersection of Fargo Street and Crosby Avenue, accident reported Monday morning. Intersection of South Sixth Street and Hope Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries, reported Monday morning. Assaults 3200 block of Vandenberg, fight reported Saturday morning. 200 block of Dan O’Brien Way, assault reported Saturday morning. Intersection of Drews Road and Sprague River Road, assault reported Saturday morning. Burglary, theft and vandalism Corner of Union Avenue and Mitchell Street, theft reported Saturday morning. 5200 block of Shasta Way, theft reported Saturday afternoon. 700 block of Main Street, vandalism reported Saturday afternoon. 700 block of North Eldorado Avenue, burglary reported Saturday evening. 5700 block of South Sixth Street, theft reported Saturday night. 1200 block of Main Street, vandalism reported Sunday morning. 15300 block of Poe Valley Road, theft reported Sunday afternoon. Corner of Reeder Road and East Trail, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle reported Sunday afternoon. 28900 block of Yonna Wood Road, vandalism reported Sunday evening. 2600 block of Washington Avenue, theft reported Monday morning. 12400 block of Highway 39, vandalism reported Monday morning. 6400 block of South Sixth Street, theft reported Monday morning. 1300 block of South Alameda Avenue, stolen vehicle reported Monday morning. 1900 block of South Sixth Street, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle reported Monday morning. 3600 block of Crest Street, burglary reported Sunday morning. 6400 block of Harvey Drive, burglary reported Monday morning. 28700 block of Drews Road, vandalism reported Monday morning. 1200 block of Main Street, burglary reported Monday morning. 1400 block of Arthur Street, theft reported Monday morning. Corner of Hill Road and Taylor Road, theft reported Monday morning. Fires Saturday 11:33 A.M., vehicle fire reported at MP 33 on Highway 140 West. 11:50 A.M., brush fire reported on corner of State Line Road and Fugate Road. 1:33 P.M., brush fire reported. 2:20 P.M., brush fire reported in Dorris. 4:04 P.M., brush fire reported on corner of Howard Road and Kurtz Road.
Klamath County Jail
As of Monday afternoon, there were 107 incarcerated persons in the county jail, which has a capacity of 152.
Booked in Klamath County Jail
Catalina Diamond Prentice; 30; Klamath Falls; five counts of Failing to appear; held in lieu of $31,500 bond.
Talisa Lynn Rodriguez; 31; Klamath Falls; nine counts of failing to appear; held in lieu of $25,000 bond.
Jaden Aric Hakanson; 18; Klamath Falls; sexual abuse, second degree; sexual abuse, third degree; three counts of contributing to sexual delinquency of a minor; released after positng 10 percent of $20,000 bond.
Marc Lee Flammer; 51; Klamath Falls; assault, fourth degree, witnessed by a minor child; held in lieu of $15,000 bond.
Christina Marie Boatright; 52; Klamath Falls; failure to appear; held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
Kyrin Renae Greenwood; 47; Klamath Falls; failure to appear; held in lieu of %10,000 bond.
Jason Eugene Perkins; 40; Klamath Falls; three counts of failing to appear; held in lieu of $7,500 bond.
Paul Rangel; 54; four counts of failing to appear; fugitive from other state; held in lieu of $85,000 bond.
Racina Jean Allen; 35; Chiloquin; resisting arrest; aggravated harassment; parole violation; held in lieu of $15,000 bond.
Walter Donnell Reed; 60; Klamath Falls; harassment; two counts of sexual abuse third degree; held in lieu of $23,000 bond.
Nakoa Alexandra Salas; 24; Klamath Falls; parole violation; post prison supervision sanction; booked and released.
DUII
Kajsa Clarice Lund; 38; Klamath Falls; booked and released.
Damon Timothy Allensworth; 25; Klamath Falls; booked and released.
Accidents
500 block of High Street, hit and run reported Saturday morning.
Intersection of Shasta Way dn Hope Street, non-injury accident reported Saturday morning.
Intersection of Washburn Way and Laverne Avenue, motor vehicle accident with injuries, reported Saturday morning.
Intersection of Crater Lake Parkway and Main Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries, reported Saturday morning.
2600 block of Shasta way, non-injury accident reported Saturday morning.
4300 block of South Sixth Street, non-injury accident reported Saturday afternoon.
Intersection of Harlan Drive and Madison Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries, reported Saturday afternoon.
MP 73 on Highway 58, motor vehicle accident with injuries, reported Sunday morning.
300 block of Iowa Street, hit and run reported Sunday morning.
11200 block of White Goose Drive, theft reported Sunday morning.
MP 214 on Highway 97, accident reported Sunday evening.
Intersection of Fargo Street and Crosby Avenue, accident reported Monday morning.
Intersection of South Sixth Street and Hope Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries, reported Monday morning.
Assaults
3200 block of Vandenberg, fight reported Saturday morning.
200 block of Dan O’Brien Way, assault reported Saturday morning.
Intersection of Drews Road and Sprague River Road, assault reported Saturday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Corner of Union Avenue and Mitchell Street, theft reported Saturday morning.
5200 block of Shasta Way, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
700 block of Main Street, vandalism reported Saturday afternoon.
700 block of North Eldorado Avenue, burglary reported Saturday evening.
5700 block of South Sixth Street, theft reported Saturday night.
1200 block of Main Street, vandalism reported Sunday morning.
15300 block of Poe Valley Road, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Corner of Reeder Road and East Trail, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle reported Sunday afternoon.
28900 block of Yonna Wood Road, vandalism reported Sunday evening.
2600 block of Washington Avenue, theft reported Monday morning.
12400 block of Highway 39, vandalism reported Monday morning.
6400 block of South Sixth Street, theft reported Monday morning.
1300 block of South Alameda Avenue, stolen vehicle reported Monday morning.
1900 block of South Sixth Street, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle reported Monday morning.
3600 block of Crest Street, burglary reported Sunday morning.
6400 block of Harvey Drive, burglary reported Monday morning.
28700 block of Drews Road, vandalism reported Monday morning.
1200 block of Main Street, burglary reported Monday morning.
1400 block of Arthur Street, theft reported Monday morning.
Corner of Hill Road and Taylor Road, theft reported Monday morning.
Fires
Saturday
11:33 A.M., vehicle fire reported at MP 33 on Highway 140 West.
11:50 A.M., brush fire reported on corner of State Line Road and Fugate Road.
1:33 P.M., brush fire reported.
2:20 P.M., brush fire reported in Dorris.
4:04 P.M., brush fire reported on corner of Howard Road and Kurtz Road.