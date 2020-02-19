The NCAA moved back the three-point line this season to create more room in the lane and cut down on the barrage of 3s in college basketball.
Shooting percentages are down, historically low. Attempts also have dropped slightly.
Clogged lanes? Depends on who you ask.
“I don’t think it’s changed a lot,” Kansas guard Marcus Garrett said. “I just feel like a lot more shots are being missed.”
He’s right.
With teams heavily relying on three-pointers more and percentages steadily rising, the NCAA moved the arc back nearly two feet to 22 feet, 1¾ inches this season. That matches the international distance, but falls short of the NBA arc at 23 feet, nine inches.
The goal was to make the lane more available for drives, cut down on the prevalence of three-pointers and create more offensive spacing.
The result, at least from the arc, is teams are missing at an historic rate.
Division I teams are shooting 33.3% so far this season, lowest since the three-point line was added to college basketball in 1986-87, according to KenPom.
Maryland Eastern Shore, annually one of the nation’s worst three-point shooting teams, is last in Division I at 24.9%. Kennesaw State is right behind the Hawks at 25.1%.
Northern Alabama shot 29.8% last season, worst in the nation.
This year, 25 teams are shooting at least that low.
Reigning national champion Virginia, which lost its top three scorers to the NBA, is 331st nationally at 29.2% from the arc, down from 39.5% last year.
The last time the NCAA moved the three-point line back — a foot, to 20 feet, 9 inches in 2009-10 — shooting percentages dipped the first few years before rising again.
“If it goes by what normally happens, it’ll go down a little bit,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said, “but it always comes back.”
What it hasn’t done is affect the elite shooters.
With players like Golden State’s Steph Curry and Klay Thompson routinely shooting from well beyond the NBA three-point line, college players started extending their range, too, almost to half court.
Stefan Gonzalez of UC Davis leads the nation at 49% from the arc this season, a year after Norfolk State’s Derrick Jamerson topped Division I at 49.7%.
For players like them or Marquette’s Markus Howard, the nation’s leading scorer at 27.3 points per game, it doesn’t really matter where the line is set.
The difference is found in the players around them.
“For guys that can shoot, I think that the line moving back is not a big deal,” Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel said. “I think they shot from there anyway. I think for guys that are experimenting, then maybe there’s a difference. I personally don’t see a big difference.”
It hasn’t stopped teams from shooting threes.
Coaches were unsure what impact the new line would have, so most only made minor adjustments this season.
The goal of creating more space in the lane hasn’t fully materialized.
On those teams who don’t have a multitude of shooters, defenses have continued to pack it in, daring them to shoot. And now, with the deeper three-point line, they’re missing even more.