ASHLAND — The summer season at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland has just begun, but plans are already in the works for 2023.
“This time next year, Oregon Shakespeare Festival playgoers can plan to immerse themselves in the theatrical scenery of places like fair Verona and the big city high rises of New York City,” Festival managers said in announcing the “reinvigorated” 2023 season.
Plays will include “Rent,” “Romeo and Juliet,” “The Three Musketeers,” and “Twelfth Night.” According to a news release, the schedule “showcases an expansive spectrum of stylistic approaches and creative voices, including award-winning playwrights, directors and multi-hyphenate artists and cultural luminaries … Playgoers can enjoy a signature mix of new plays and musicals from OSF, as well as reinvented classics and immersive technology projects that embody what (artistic director) Nataki Garrett envisions for the future of the 87-year-old organization.”
While she said the current season is about recovery and rebuilding, the 2023 season is about "reimagining, revitalizing, and reinvigorating. We are reimagining the future of theatre. We are revitalizing the art form by centering artists and their work. We are reinvigorating the intersection between artist and audience by empowering the artist to create transformative experiences and by providing access for audiences to engage with powerful storytelling both in person and through our O! Digital Stage. This is my vision for OSF.”
The 2023 season will feature nine live stage shows and four Digital Stage productions, described as "incisive looks at contemporary America with an eye toward themes of possibility and healing." Throughout the season, artists take on classic works in unprecedented ways, such as Garrett’s debut Shakespeare production for OSF: 'Romeo and Juliet.'"
According to a news release, “OSF will bring to life the timeless tale of two star-crossed lovers from two different families and backgrounds, sacrificing all to be together” by setting the scene on the West Coast and exploring “the financial and class divisions of our current time through this beloved, though heart-wrenching, tale. The play will consider seething divisions through the lens of class in America.”
Also opening in 2023 in the Thomas Theatre is “Flex” by Candrice Jones, directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg. The play, which will be the West Coast premiere, is set in 1997 when the Women’s National Basketball Association was changing the game.
The play, “Where We Belong,” will be presented with the Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in association with Folger Shakespeare Library while another play, “The Three Musketeers,” will be presented in association with The Acting Company. It will draw on “Alexandre Dumas’ seldom-cited French-Haitian heritage and the idea that, as director Kent Gash describes, ‘it springs from a Black imagination.’”
Also planned in 2023 is a jazz- and blues-inspired version of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” that will accentuate the comedy’s moodier, melancholy edges. The “poetic and queer theatricality” of Federico García Lorca’s “Yerma” will feature songs, puppets, and epic storytelling in a world premiere of adaptation by Caridad Svich.
In the fall of 2023, the Festival will premiere a “To Feel A Thing — A Ritual for Emergence,” a play commissioned by OSF and The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis Rep. The play will feature songs and “sacred acts inspired by Emergent Strategy," feature a choir and live band, and invite audiences to explore how to be in "right relationship to change.”
Closing the in-person season will be OSF’s new holiday tradition, “It’s Christmas, Carol,” with songs by Mark Bedard, Brent Hinkley and John Tufts.