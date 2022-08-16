Who says you can’t run in the library? The downtown Klamath County Library is hosting an After-Hours Tag event for ages 8-12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19.
Bob and weave between the shelves during this game of tag for the ages! (Chasing is hard on an empty stomach, so the library will have pizza and drinks for participants, too.)
Because space is limited, registration is required (so the library knows how much pizza to pick up).
For more information or to sign up, stop by Youth Services desk, call 541-882-8894 or email Katie at khart@klamathlibrary.org.
