Who says you can’t run in the library? The downtown Klamath County Library is hosting an After-Hours Tag event for ages 8-12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19.

Bob and weave between the shelves during this game of tag for the ages! (Chasing is hard on an empty stomach, so the library will have pizza and drinks for participants, too.)

Tags

Recommended for you