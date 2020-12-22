Star-seekers and planet-watchers converged on the parking lot of Calvary Chapel in Klamath Falls Monday night to catch a glimpse of the conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter — the first known and visible occurrence since the Middle Ages.
Klamath County Museum hosted the event and provided telescopes for individuals and families to use to see the planets up close. Nearly 200 people gathered and more were anticipated to gather Tuesday evening for a second viewing, pending clear skies.
“Every 20 years, they get close to each other but never this close,” said Greg Christensen said, of the planets Saturn and Jupiter.
Christensen, an astronomy enthusiast, has served as a volunteer at the museum-sponsored star parties for many years, bringing his own telescopes for public use.
“Jupiter’s moving at about eight miles per second, and Saturn’s moving at about six (miles per second),” Christensen said. “So what’s happening is Jupiter’s slowly overtaking Saturn.”
He relished the opportunity to help the community get a glimpse of the rare spectacle.
“We’ll be dead long before the next time it happens,” Christensen said.
Todd Kepple, manager of the Klamath County Museum and an astronomy enthusiast, told those gathering Monday night that they should lower expectations for the alignment that some are calling the “Christmas star.”
“It’s actually just a coincidence that this conjunction happened near Christmas,” Kepple said. “From the standpoint of astronomy, it’s just pretty ordinary, except for the fact that we never get to see two planets that close together, except on very rare occasion.”
“To see them both in the telescope at the same time is really a once in a lifetime experience,” he added.
Vickie Ream, who attends the Calvary Chapel where the event was held, sees the star as significant as she and many Christians worldwide celebrate Christ’s birth. Ream sees the event, in a way, as illuminating the journey that the magi took, guided by the star of Bethlehem, to give gifts to a newborn Jesus, according to the Bible.
“We don’t really know that it is what we’re looking at tonight, but to see this this close to what we celebrate as Christ’s birthday is like a miracle,” Ream said. “A once in a lifetime event.”
Belinda Kerzel, who was attending a Bible study at the church on Monday night, agreed. She was also amazed at the view through the telescope and at the opportunity to see the planets so close together.
“You can see the rings on Saturn, and Jupiter, you can see the moons and they line up,” Kerzel said. “This has been an interesting year so this is kind of a bright spot in an otherwise really weird year.”
Sara Todd, and her daughter Shivelle, 9, also braved the cold weather to view the planets, putting Shivelle’s homeschool lessons to good use.
“To see the rings, to see the moons, we’ve never seen that before,” Sara said. “She’s learning, too, about the planets in her home school, so it’s kind of perfect.”
For photographer Anna Amarilla, who is also an astronomy enthusiast, attending the event is part of processing some difficult times for her family.
“I just lost my daughter like three weeks ago and this is the one thing that’s gotten me out of the house,” Amarilla said. Even through the grief, she said she was looking forward to the event and wasn’t disappointed.
“It was really what I needed,” Amarilla said. “It was one of the first things that made me smile.”
Kepple said weather conditions on Monday cooperated to allow a great view and he hoped for similar clear skies.
“The weather forecast had called for clouds and wind,” Kepple said. “It ended up being a beautiful night. The location was perfect for us so we’re very grateful to the church for letting us use their parking lot ... Perhaps it was divine providence that we were in a church parking lot to see the ‘Christmas’ star,” Kepple added.
Klamath County Museum is hosting a second viewing of the planets starting at 5 p.m. at the Calvary Chapel parking lot on Tuesday.
Christensen said individuals don’t have to be professional photographers or astronomers to enjoy the view this week, wherever they are outdoors.
Grab some binoculars or your iPhone, and a blanket, and watch the skies for the planets through Wednesday night for best viewing opportunities.