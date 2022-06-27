White contrails streaked the sky in the patterns of loops and lines. They had been authored by two airplanes, a red RV-7 piloted by Stephen Christopher, and an orange RV-8 manned by Todd Rudberg. With the crowd watching below, the two planes zipped toward one another in a maneuver known as a head-to-head.
Announcer Mike Berriochoa called the action from his stage above the crowd at the Sentry Eagle Open House at Kingsley Field on Saturday, and as the two planes converged, he yelled out “BOOM!”
In a puff of white vapor, and for half-a-gasp, Rudberg’s orange craft disappeared. Then, it shot out the other side, giving the onlookers a moment to catch their collective breath before the show continued.
With a voice that tickles the ears the same way that a hearty beef stew satiates the tastebuds, Berriochoa conducted the crowd, changing hats between play-by-play announcer and color commentator as the planes danced through the sky. With every new performance, he described each airplane and discussed the men and women flying them, doing so with an unmistakable reverence for the United States armed forces.
“There’s such a tremendous patriotism still that’s very strong in America and it really comes out at airshows,” Berriochoa said. He said that he loves it when veterans bond with their grandchildren by bringing them to airshows and introducing them to the various planes on display.
“With all the security around airports kids don’t have the opportunity to put hands on airplanes anymore,” Berriochoa said. “That’s the beauty of airshows, whether it’s civilian or military. They can actually see these airplanes, they can touch them, they can talk to the pilots. My own son, that’s how he made his decision to become an army helicopter pilot, was going to airshows with me.”
The shows are a powerful recruitment tool, as they allow children to marvel at aircrafts of all kinds and aspire to fly them. From the civilian planes flown by Christopher and Rudberg, to the powerful F-15 fighters that lead the way in Kingsley Field’s mission to maintain air superiority, each performance is designed to entertain and capture the imagination.
“It brings back a lot of the past,” said Randy Dean about attending Saturday’s airshow. “Me hanging out with my dad and going on base, having fun, looking at the planes.”
Dean was born on a military base in Honolulu and is part of a family that is deeply entrenched in military service. His father, grandfather, sister and brother have all served in the armed forces. He said that the people in Klamath Falls have tremendous respect for the military, often buying service members meals when they see them out eating at local restaurants.
Sgt. Marc Hawthorne, who serves as a recruiter at Kingsley Field, is one of the local service members living in Klamath Falls. He sang the national anthem before Saturday’s airshow.
“That might have been the coolest thing I’ve ever done in the military with the jets flying over,” he said.
They were strong words from a man who has flown in military planes and carried out deployments in different parts of the world, a fact that he said he credits with expanding his worldview and making him a better person.
He said that he learned greater empathy when he was deployed to Iraq, which subverted the expectations he had about spending time in a country that had been impacted by war. He used a colorful term regarding his expectations, beginning with an “s” and ending with a “hole.”
But when he arrived on site, he was able to relate with the Iraqi citizens.
“You show up,” he said, “and you meet these people that have lived there their entire lives and they don’t know anything else, and they live just like we do. They go to their jobs and their families.”
Of his future in the military, Hawthorne thinks he might stick with it for the rest of his working career.
“This is one of the best decisions I’ve ever made in my entire life,” he said.