The Klamath Basin Pickleball Association (KPBA) has a Membership Mashup scheduled for 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Mike’s Field House at Steen Sports Park.

Nine indoors court will be filled with players of varying skill levels. The KPBA has more than 250 members.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Judy Brimmer at jbrimmer51@icloud.com.

Tags

Recommended for you