Neither vandalism nor the COVID-19 pandemic could stop the music from the Klamath Piano Project this summer.
The project, organized by a committee chaired by Laty Xayavong in conjunction with the Klamath Falls Downtown Association, ended its second season in and near downtown Klamath Falls Tuesday.
The local initiative places donated pianos throughout the city each spring to inspire creativity and community among local artists. The project intrigues tourists and locals alike.
Organizers will move the pianos into storage today and plan to use them again next year.
“It’s been a wild year for the project,” Xayavong said Monday. “I thought everything was going to be smooth like it was last year, but you know, it’s 2020 and things happened.”
Some of the 11 pianos spread out around downtown and elsewhere were vandalized.
“It’s not all rainbows and glitter this year,” Xayavong said. “Last year, everything went smoothly.”
The piano at the Klamath Commons was vandalized twice, as well as the piano outside of Rodeo’s Pizza & Saladeria. A piano in the Mills neighborhood was also kicked in, Xayavong said.
Xayavong said many were supportive of the project and expressed concern over the vandalism.
“People were angry that we tried to do something positive and good for the community but this happened,” Xayavong said.
Xayavong has been trying all year to find silver linings, and he’s found many. The Klamath Piano Project doubled the number of pianos compared to 2019.
“We tried to put them in a place where the community would go, such as Moore Park, Kit Carson Park,” he said.
With the global COVID-19 pandemic, Xayavong said the project also overcame concerns with COVID-19. The committee wasn’t sure at first if they should move forward with the project this year due to health risks. It was decided however, that pianos would be sanitized and that keeping the project moving would help inspire creativity and promote new skills.
“It was super important for people to be active and forget what is kind of going on in our everyday lives,” Xayavong said.
The obstacles built more community support.
“It brought happiness to people and that’s what we really wanted,” Xayavong said.
Xayavong, seated at a hope-themed piano placed at Sugarman’s Corner, felt the ivory keys with his hands on Monday as he shared about the project. While not a pianist, he shared about his love for music, dance, and choreography that he developed growing up in San Francisco.
“Music is the universal language,” he said.
The piano at Sugarman’s Corner, painted by artist Ashley Spivey, boasts colorful butterflies. Xayavong highlighted the creativity of the artist. Crouching down, he sat on the ground whimsically between the painted wings, showcasing how, for a moment, one can be the butterfly.
“With everything going, there’s a sense of hope that people will move on from 2020,” he said. “There is hope — some way, somehow.”
While this season has come to an end, he’s already looking ahead to 2021.
Xayavong is hoping to expand the project’s reach outside the downtown corridor, including potentially placing a piano at Crater Lake Resort in Crater Lake National Park next year. He is also interested in placing them in neighboring cities in Klamath County.
“My goal is to even bring it up to Malin and Merrill and Bonanza, or in Chiloquin,” he said. “It’s a Klamath Piano Project so, Klamath Falls, Klamath community, Klamath County.”
Xayavong said there are already four or five pianos being donated and more are welcomed for next season.
“We’re always looking for new pianos,” Xayavong said.
Those interested in donating pianos to the project and/or submitting a proposal for a piano next Spring can go online to KFDA’s website at https://www.downtownklamathfalls.org/klamathpianoproject.html.