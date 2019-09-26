Suzann Pettersen is now linked with Syd Easterbrook, an English golfer and little more than a footnote in Ryder Cup history.
At the core of what made the Solheim Cup so special was it being decided by the final shot of the tournament at Gleneagles on Sept. 15. Pettersen rolled in a putt from just over 6 feet to beat Marina Alex, 1 up, and give Europe the victory. The ending became even better when Pettersen, a captain’s pick, announced her retirement.
It’s rare for the Ryder Cup or Solheim Cup to come down to the final match. For the men, the last time it happened was in Wales in 2010 when Graeme McDowell beat Hunter Mahan on the 17th hole. It’s even rarer for the cup to be decided on the 18th green by the last match on the course. Think back to Bernhard Langer’s miss at Kiawah Island in 1991 that handed the Americans the victory.
But to make a putt from the last match on the course to determine who wins? That happened only once before, way back in 1933.
Horton Smith, who the following year became the first winner at Augusta National, dispatched Charles Whitcombe to level the matches at 5½ points each. It came down to Easterbrook and Denny Shute, who were all square playing the final hole at Southport and Ainsdale.
Shute went bunker to bunker and blasted out to 20 feet. Easterbrook found the left rough, laid up and hit to about the same distance. If they halved the match, the Americans as defending champions would have kept the cup. U.S. captain Walter Hagen said later he wondered if he should have told Shute how the matches stood, but he was chatting with the Prince of Wales and “I thought it would be discourteous to walk out on the future king of England.”
Easterbrook lagged his putt about 3 feet short of the cup. With a chance to win the match, Shute gunned his putt about 4 feet by the hole and missed it coming back. The Englishman holed the final putt of the Ryder Cup, giving Great Britain & Ireland the victory.
It took 89 years for another moment like that, and to show how much the golf landscape has changed, consider what happened the following week: The players headed north to St. Andrews for the British Open.
Shute got over his disappointment quickly.
Three shots behind Easterbrook going into the final 18 holes, Shute shot 73 and won a 36-hole playoff over Craig Woods for the first of his three major championships.