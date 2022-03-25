Obsidian collection season will run from July 1 through Labor Day weekend. Adults 18 years or older will be issued one-day permits authorizing collection of two five-gallon buckets of obsidian using hand tools only. A maximum of three permits per person per year can be issued up to three days in advance.
Permits are only available at the Modoc National Forest Headquarters at 225 W. 8th St. in Alturas, California, from 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. weekdays. Picture identification is required for each individual seeking permits. Permits for weekends and holidays must be obtained on days the forest headquarters is open.
“We are happy to again offer this unique recreation opportunity and beautiful material for traditional cultural users and other artisans who use it to create amazing works of art,” East Zone District Ranger Heidi Lowery said. “It is not easy to find a balance between wise use and maintaining this nonrenewable resource for future generations, but it was clear the impacts of commercial and unpermitted mining were not sustainable or fair to the people most impacted. Hopefully all the hard work put into this plan by forest staff and key stakeholders can offer collection opportunities, maintain the resource for future generations and limit the negative impacts on local communities, including those who have stewarded this resource for millennia.”
Though permitted personal-use collection will resume, commercial obsidian mining is no longer authorized in the Modoc National Forest.