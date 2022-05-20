No one is more excited about the trip to Columbus, Georgia, for the NAIA World Series than freshman Jayce Seavert.
Her play on the final day of the Klamath Falls bracket of the opening round was crucial for the Hustlin’ Owls, who will head to the national softball tournament final site, only called the World Series since 2013, for the eighth time.
“It’s really exciting, especially with me being at home because I was hurt last year,” she said. “For the team, all season the team has talked about unfinished business (after dropping two games on the last day a year ago and finishing second).”
For seniors Sarah Abramson, McKenna Armantrout, Aubrie Businger and Kennedy Jantzi, it will be one last chance to try and give the program its second national title, and fourth top-four finish all-time.
The Hustlin’ Owls, who will be the fourth seed, will meet fifth-seeded Oklahoma School of Sciences and Art at 1 p.m. (Pacific time) Thursday, May 26, in the first round of play in Georgia.
Among the teams Sciences and Arts had to beat to reach the World Series was Cascade Collegiate Conference member The College of Idaho.
“We have been prepping for this all year, and it is the ultimate belief in ourselves that got us there,” McKenzie Staub, whose second brilliant postseason pitching effort helped OIT up its record to 49-11.
The 49 wins is a school record.
For Abramson, the first World Series game will be a chance to pick up a 29th victory this season, and tie her own school record set a year ago.
“We’re excited,” Abramson said. “Everybody’s ready. Being one of the last 10 teams standing is tremendous.”
The opening round was bittersweet for her since she pitched the game William Jessup won to force a final game and set the stage for Staub’s outstanding effort in the circle.
“For me, this part of the season (the Klamath Falls bracket tournament) might be more emotional for me than it will be later when (the season) ends,” Abramson said. “It’s definitely bittersweet.”
Abramson did join Southern Oregon’s Gabby Sandoval as the only Cascade Collegiate Conference pitchers to record 100 career wins, and her only strikeout in her final game at John and Lois Stilwell Stadium was her 900th in a stellar career. The conference record is 911 held by Nickayla Skinner, set from 2011-2014.
The NAIA and Cascade Collegiate Conference both recognize statistics recorded in the 2020 COVID-19 shortened season.
The four seniors have been the leaders for a team which is among the national leaders in several categories, and is the best NAIA team at not striking out. The Hustlin’ Owls have fanned just 104 times in 60 games.
“They are the leaders and they will leave us a great legacy,” Seavert said.
Also is Tech’s half of the bracket is No. 1 Mobile of Alabama, No. 8 Grand View of Iowa and No. 9 Tennessee Wesleyan.
Tech talk
• Oregon Tech and Sciences and Arts are two of the seven World Series teams which carried a top seed into one of 10 opening-round tournaments. Mobile, No. 2 Oklahoma City University, No. 3 Freed-Hardeman of Tennessee, No. 6 Indiana Wesleyan and No. 7 Southeastern of Florida are the others.
• Both Grand View, which beat defending champion Southern Oregon, and No. 9 Tennessee Wesleyan were No. 2 seeds in their opening-round tournaments, while Webber International of Florida was deep down the list of teams which had received poll votes and was a No. 3 seed.
• If OIT wins its first game, the Hustlin’ Owls would then play at 4 p.m. (Pacific) Saturday, May 28, against Mobile, Grand View or Tennessee Wesleyan. A first-game loss would set OIT into action at 7 a.m. (Pacific) Friday against either Grand View or Tennessee Wesleyan.
• The tournament will run through Wednesday, June 1.
• All Oregon Tech games will be aired on KLAD (104.3 FM and 960 AM) with sports information director Mike Safford calling the action.
• OIT ranks No. 4 nationally in defense, with a team fielding effort of .980 (just 33 errors in 60 games). Of the World Series entrants, only Mobile ranks higher in defensive average than do the Hustlin’ Owls.
• Tech also is among the national leaders in team batting average (.335) and walks (186).
