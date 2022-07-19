Known as one of the Latin Kings of Comedy, Paul Rodriguez's career spans nearly four decades of stand-up tours, TV sitcoms and feature-length films.
And Sunday, it will bring him to the Ross Ragland Theater in Klamath Falls for the monthly comedy night presented by Retro Room Records.
According to Dennis Gaxiola, opening act as well as friend and associate to Rodriguez for more than 25 years, there is still much more to come for Rodriguez.
Despite having recently undergone a quadruple bypass, Rodriguez has multiple new projects in the works. He is currently working on a sequel to perhaps his most famous film, "Born in East L.A." Titled "Born Again," Rodriguez will not only be starring in the film, he will also take on the role of producer.
"This is the most excited I have seen Paul get in a long time," Gaxiola said.
In addition to his current comedy tour, the feature-length film and a variety of one-night gigs, there is also talk of a new Netflix special in the renowned comedian's near future.
Rodriguez's current tour marks the 20th anniversary of the Latin Kings of Comedy tour, and his first time visiting Klamath Falls. Gaxiola said he and Rodriguez are both excited to check out the town and bring a great show to their audience.
"It's going to be a great time for everyone," said an enthusiastic Gaxiola.
Comedy Night begins at 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are still available, but other shows during this tour have sold out.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to the Ross Ragland website at ragland.org or call (541) 884-5483.