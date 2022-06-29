Oregon Tech athletic director John Van Dyke has named longtime men’s basketball assistant Paul Poetsch the interim head coach of the women’s basketball program.
Poetsch replaces Scott Meredith, who recently resigned after 13 seasons as head coach, leaving Tech as the all-time wins leader in Lady Owls history.
Poetsch spent the past 13 seasons on the bench alongside head coaches Danny Miles and Justin Parnell, assisting on the Hustlin’ Owls 2012 NAIA Division II national championship team and was part of the 2019 squad that reached the national title game.
An All-Evergreen Conference selection as a player at Western Oregon, Poetsch has spent the past 38 years in the Klamath Basin – including four seasons as head girls basketball coach at Mazama High, twice earning Southern Oregon Conference Coach of the Year honors – and 24 years working as an administrator in the Klamath County School District.
“Scott took our women’s basketball program to the next level, both on the court and in the classroom and is highly respected in the coaching circles,” Van Dyke said in a news release. “He will definitely be missed. We are grateful that Paul has stepped up to lead our program this season. The team has a great nucleus returning with a quality recruiting class. He will help make a seamless transition as we begin the process to conduct a national search for a new head coach.”
Meredith posted a 259-138 record during his time at OIT, claiming the 2014 and 2015 Cascade Conference Tournament titles, winning 20 or more games eight times. His teams qualified for five NAIA Division II National Championships (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019), twice advancing to the second round of the tournament. He coached four NAIA All-Americans and 26 all-conference players – with his squads consistently posting among the top grade-point averages in the NAIA – leading all NAIA teams in 2016.
“I’m proud of what we accomplished in my 13 years at OIT,” Meredith said in a news release issued by the school. “I’d like to thank my players, colleagues, our athletic director and the greatest basketball fans in the nation for their tremendous support. In coaching, change is inevitable – it was a great run and I am looking forward to new opportunities and challenges ahead.”
In addition, assistant coach Ryan Beesley has resigned and will move closer to family.
Poetsch and the Lady Owls open the 2022-23 season the first weekend in November, hosting the OIT Crossover Tournament.