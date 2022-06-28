With hordes of people standing side-by-side beneath streetlamps decorated with American flags, a beautiful horse drawn carriage walked down Main Street. Inside sat the first President of the United States, George Washington, and first lady Martha to the delight of the crowd. Such was the spectacle of 2021’s Independence Day parade, according to Kryssi Heitman, secretary for the Klamath Freedom Foundation board of directors.
Klamath Freedom Celebration is hosting the 4th of July Parade on Monday at 10 a.m. beginning on South Spring Street next to Sharky’s Shack. Attendance and participation are both free, though registration and early arrival are required for those who wish to march.
The July 4 parade will go along Main Street, ending at Veteran’s Memorial Park. The local American Legion will decorate the route with American flags, and if history is any indication, many of the marchers and attendees will be wearing red, white and blue.
Klamath County Fairgrounds Manager Derrick Rowley will serve as Grand Marshal for the event.
“There’s a lot of community patriotism, and it’s really great to see,” said Heitman. “It’s nice to see the town really coming together and showing up for this parade. Even the little kids holding their little flags and celebrating our country’s freedom.”
Parade Coordinator Doug Brown said that after a midday break, festivities will resume at 4 p.m. when attendees will have the opportunity to visit various food and retail vendors. The Civil War Society will be on hand to fire off a round of cannons, and the night will end with a massive fireworks show.
“Everybody’s jacked up,” Brown said. “I’ve got the best fireworks show on the west coast.”
He said that the fireworks show lasts about 30 minutes.
“There’ll be times where people go ‘Oh, it’s over,’ and we’re just playing with them," Brown said. "Then we’ll just unload some more fireworks.”
Heitman agreed, saying that people who have come from other parts of the country such as Utah, California and Hawaii have said, “it’s the best show they’ve ever seen because it’s basically a 30-to-45-minute grand finale.”
Brown said that the theme of this year’s parade is “Freedom isn’t free.”
“It’s time to go out there and observe what we are and who we are,” he said.