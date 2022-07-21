It’s been 122 years since the historic little white church in Paisley was built and it’s time for a face lift.
The church served as a place of worship from 1901 to 2013 and is one of the oldest wood framed churches in Lake County.
Originally dedicated in 1901 as the Paisley United Methodist Church it continued as such until 2013. In July of 2013, the congregation, with the blessing of the Methodist Church, obtained the deed to the property and established the independent, nondenominational Paisley Community Church.
As the current caretakers of this historic building, the congregation has been giving the 122-year-old Church some much needed TLC while taking special care to enhance the historic features.
One historic feature that needs no renovation is the original church bell which can still be heard by the community every Sunday morning.
One of the first tasks taken on was removing the 40-year-old carpet and restoring the original wood floors. This involved many volunteer hours of sanding because the old carpet was glued to the floor. The original floors were found to be beautiful cedar.
Since then, new lights and fans have been installed and the interior has been painted top to bottom.
The work completed so far has been done through donated hours from members of the congregation along with their friends and families. A large portion of the supplies and material costs also have been covered by donation.
Future projects planned this year include repairing some of the stained glass windows, repainting the original wooden pews, replacing the backdoor and rebuilding the back porch and steps.
The last big step of the renovation is the painting of the exterior — including the steeple — which is planned to be done professionally next summer.
The little church with the recent renovations will soon be available for weddings. Paisley has a lot to offer as a venue for a unique country wedding with the Paisley Community Center and the historic Pioneer Saloon & Restaurant only a short walk from the church.
The Paisley Community Church congregation will be showing off their renovation efforts during the Paisley Mosquito Festival from July 29-31.
The church is hosting the Mosquito Festival Pancake Breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday, July 31 at the Community Center. Cost is by donation only, and proceeds will go toward the Mosquito Festival and the Paisley Community Church renovation fund.
The church has also set up an online fund as a way for the public to donate toward the expense of completing their plans.
To donate, go to tinyurl.com/HN-church-renovations.
