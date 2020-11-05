Voters in Sprague River pushed through a pair of measures called 18-118 on Tuesday evening to annex the areas west of Sprague River and Beatty in Fire District 3 and boost the area’s fire suppression services.
While both measures had the same title, organizers said one measure asked voters already in the fire district boundary and the other measure asked voters who were not within the boundary if they approved of the annexation.
Election results tallied 94 yes votes and 67.6% of the vote from voters within the district. Forty-five no votes were tallied from voters already within the district.
There were 227 yes votes tallied and 53.04% of the vote from those outside the fire district, a close win by 26 votes.
There were 201 no votes cast or 46.96% of votes by those outside the fire district boundaries.
Brandon Friend, a Fire District 3 firefighter, lead the charge in organizing the measure.
“We were happy to see that it passed,” Friend said.
Friend said he had thought the measures would have received an even higher percentage of yes votes, but hopes to assure those who voted no of the benefits of the measures.
With the approval of the annexation, Friend said the Sprague River Fire station could break ground on major renovations in Spring 2022.