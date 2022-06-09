For nearly four years Jay Williams stood in his front yard just steps away from Upper Klamath Lake and wondered.
Wondered about the waters that flow from springs into the Williamson, Sprague and Wood rivers, waters that feed Agency and Upper Klamath lakes, flow into the Link River, emerge into Lake Ewauna and become the Klamath River, which travels 257 miles to the Pacific Ocean.
“Living here and seeing the lake every day,” Williams said from his yard looking across Upper Klamath. “The kids will say, ‘Where did it come from? Where does it go?’”
After thinking about it, Williams got serious about answering those questions. And just days ago he learned first-hand where the Klamath comes from and where it goes.
From the headwaters of the Wood River, where he launched his kayak, he followed tributaries and the Klamath. And, like a drop of water he envisioned emerging from a spring, Williams went with the flow, going 300 miles through Southern Oregon and far Northern California to the river’s end at the Pacific Ocean.
“It was less about a kayak trip than experiencing the river. I sought to gain a personal perspective of the watershed and the communities it passes. I really wanted to get a better sense of it for myself,” said Williams, 44, a 1996 Klamath Union High graduate and son of Greg and Karen Williams of Klamath Falls. He and his family returned in 2016 so he could work as an emergency room doctor at the Sky Lakes Medical Center.
His journey began May 25 at the Wood River’s headwaters near Chiloquin and ended that day 21 miles later at Henzel Park on Agency Lake. Day two ended near the south end of Upper Klamath Lake at his home’s boat dock, another 21 or so miles.
“That was my shakedown,” Williams said, explaining that he bought his 10-foot kayak only a short time before beginning his paddle. Although he is a distance runner, backpacker and climber, kayaking was a relatively new sport. “I guess I feel I became a whitewater kayaker on this trip.”
For two days Williams stayed home taking care of his daughters, Ruby, 7, and Daisy, 4-1/2, while his wife, Sarah, a family practice nurse at Klamath Open Door, went to work. “Fortunately, I have a very supportive spouse.” He was also still recovering from a relatively mild case of COVID-19 — “I definitely had my energy diminished.”
The paddle to Keno included a detour around the Link River Dam then down the river — “There was quite a lot of flow. The falls were exciting” — and along Lake Ewauna, which eventually becomes the Klamath River, to Keno. The next day, after avoiding the Keno Dam, it was on to below the John C. Boyle Dam, the first of the four dams scheduled to be removed beginning next year or in 2024.
His shortest mileage day, four miles, on river — Day 5 — was the most “treacherous.” Because of low water, he had to carry his loaded kayak around and on slippery, pointy rocks to Spring Island below the dam’s power station turbines.
Having read about the serious whitewater — including Caldera and other Class 4-plus rapids in the Hell’s Corner section — he joined a commercial rafting group for 12 miles to the Copco Reservoir. Then it was back in his kayak, again solo paddling, with breaks while wheeling his boat around the Copco 1, Copco 2 and Irongate dams.
“I wanted to do this before years and years of tearing out the dams and the recovery,” Williams said of the unknown impacts of removing the dams.
Past the dams the river changed — “That’s what I was after — seeing how the river flows.”
His daily distances extended, with a series of 30-plus mile days as the Klamath’s volume was recharged by the inflowing Trinity and Salmon rivers. He passed alongside small communities such as Hamburg, Seiad Valley, Happy Camp, Somes Bar, Orleans and Weitchpec, where the river angles sharply northwest toward the far northern California coastal towns of Klamath and Requa and meets the Pacific Ocean.
Along the way, while taking a break just before Ishi Pishi Falls, a Karuk Indian tribal member told him the falls are sacred to tribal members. Another tribal member offered Williams a ride around the falls, “which I’m happy to have missed … I didn’t want to insult their culture.”
During his 12 river days, Williams saw only three other boaters. One was near the Collins Products mill south of Klamath Falls. The two others figured in an unplanned adventure. After passing them and stopping for lunch, Williams heard voices. The pair’s aluminum skiff had overturned, tossing the men, gear and dog into the river. By throwing out lines he pulled both to shore. The dog, however, has not been seen. Afterward, Williams accompanied the pair and helped direct them through some rapids.
The weather offered other challenges. After mostly favorable conditions, things changed dramatically his final night on the river with heavy rains. After a very wet night, his final 30-mile paddle to the mouth of the Klamath on Saturday, June 5, was in a downpour. Wet, but also memorable.
“All of a sudden I turn this corner and see Highway 101,” the road that borders the Pacific Ocean, he recalled. “I turn another corner and see a sea lion pop out of the water.”
As he continued on, more barking sea lions, along with seals, flopped and dove. But the best sight was his waiting wife and daughters. “I was happy to see them, and to get out of the water and into the truck,” he laughed of escaping the downpour.
His journey is over, but Williams says the memories will last a lifetime.
He saw turtles and, more memorably, a bald eagle dive bomb for fish. Sights seen and experienced only from the water — “The river has a personality. It can be mad or calm … You go to the end of the river but it feels like the beginning.”
For Williams, traveling 300 river miles was illuminating,
“It was a feeling not of accomplishment — it was more a sense of connection. It completed my mission in trying to gain a perspective of what this river is.”