The Owyhee Irrigation District will receive about $1.3 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture as part of the new federal infrastructure package, district general manager Clancy Flynn said.
USDA last month announced it will invest $420 million in 132 infrastructure projects in 31 states. The work includes rehabilitating dams, preventing flooding and restoring watersheds. The agency said the funding aims to build on a $166 million investment announced earlier this year.
For Oregon, $2.7 million targets modernization projects in Tumalo, Owyhee and East Fork irrigation districts.
USDA said modernization work “provides a climate-resilient solution to offset the impacts of drought throughout the regions of the Deschutes River, Tumalo Creek, Snake River and Hood River watersheds.” The Owyhee River is a Snake River tributary.
The agency said open irrigation canals will be converted to pipelines to deliver water more efficiently and “preserve water where it is needed to restore critical habitat for designated trout and salmon species.”
Pipelines reduce loss from evaporation and seepage, divert less water from rivers and increase flow downstream.
Flynn said his Nyssa, Ore.-based irrigation district is yet to sign an agreement for the new funding. The district will use the money to hire a contractor and start a watershed planning process, which will include public and stakeholder input.
The district board still must approve a contract with USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, he said. After it receives the funding, the board will issue a request for proposals from contractors to develop the watershed plan.
The plan will look at the district’s system improvements plan in the context of watershed impacts. Flynn said the process could start this year.
He said the watershed plan positions the district to apply for more federal funding, such as through the Watershed Protection and Flood Prevention Act. That law authorizes NRCS to help organizations plan and carry out various projects, including water supply development.
“We would be able to accomplish projects that could take decades in a matter of years with these bigger dollars,” Flynn said.
The district last year completed its system improvements plan. It calls for piping canals and laterals, in part to save water and energy.
Flynn said much of the piping completed so far aims to pressurize water delivery, particularly where a drop in elevation reduces the need to use electric pumps for sprinkler irrigation.
He said that if the district gets more money it could take on other work such as piping flatter laterals to save water.