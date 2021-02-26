KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The bats for Oregon Tech (8-0) were on fire in a Friday sweep over the visiting Northwest University Eagles (0-2). The Owls had 21 hits in Game 1, winning 20-0, behind Sarah Abramson's first career no hitter.
The Owls then added 12 hits in Game 2, winning 10-0. OIT was led by McKenna Armantrout who was 7-9 in the two games combined, with 7 hits and 9 RBIs. Tech made the first series of the year for Northwest a tough one, en route to their first 8-0 start in program history. The Owls led each game from start to finish in a dominant home opener at John & Lois Stilwell Stadium.
“It was great to see the team hit the ball well up and down the line-up,” said head coach Greg Stewart. “We’ve got great pitching and catching again with congrats to Sarah on her first college no-hitter. McKenna had an offensive performance today that I can’t remember ever being matched more than once or twice in my career at Tech. I am really proud of this group and how they are coming together.”