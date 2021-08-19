Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
customercare@heraldandnews.com for help creating one.
Owls open soccer season with 4-0 win over William Jessup
Subscribe Today!Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
MEDFORD, Ore.— Reigning Cascade Conference Offensive Player of the Year Mehana Ortiz picked up where she left off last seadon, scoring Tedch’s first goal to lead No. 19 Oregon Tech to a 4-0 win over William Jessup University Friday afternoon at U.S. Cellular Park.
“I was very happy with the growth from the first game to this one,” said head coach Casey Tate. “We still have a long way to go but I’m very happy with the result against a well-coached William Jessup side. I was proud of the start of both halves and the hunger we showed despite all the adversity. It was also really good to see Kyra Mull get a couple goals. We need to regroup for another difficult opponent on Sunday.”
Ortiz gave Tech an early 1-0 lead as she took a ball from Silvia Sloss and blasted a shot past the keepe,r scoring to the left just 6:42 into the season opening game.
Kyra Mull gave the Owls a 2-0 lead in the 24th minute scoring in the bottom right corner, unassisted.
The Owls out-sholt the Warriors 13-2 as the first half ended at 2-0.
Mull was at it again, just 30 seconds into the second half, scoring from 12 feet out on a pass from Ortiz to give Tech a 3-0 lead.
Nyah Kendall finished the scoring for OIT as she took a pass from Ortiz that split two defenders and left Kendall one-on-one with the keeper, scoring from eight feet out.
For the game Tech held a 16-8 edge in shots.
The Owls are scheduled to play Humboldt State on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. at the OIT Soccer Field.