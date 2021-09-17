Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.— Oregon Tech (5-0, 1-0 CCC) opened up the 2021 Cascade Collegiate Conference season with a 2-1 win over Northwest University (4-2-1, 0-1) Friday afternoon at the OIT Soccer Field.
“Great start to the conference with a tough win against a Northwest team that will win a lot of games,” said head coach Casey Tate. “It was great to battle back and respond from the goal we gave up. Very proud of this team. We have to mentally stay focused on being ready for a good Evergreen team on Saturday.”
After a scoreless first half, the Eagles got on the board first as Elliot Misic took a cross from Tyler Hopp, scoring right between the legs of the OIT keeper in the 54th minute.
Tech answered quickly, scoring the equalizing goal just 41 seconds later as Arthur Proost scored his fifth goal of the season taking a Brock Rideout pass, and scoring past the diving Eagles keeper.
Tech’s John Sarna took a loose ball just inside the midline strip, he dribbled through three defenders and scored over the keeper’s head with the game winner. It was Sarna’s second goal of the season.
Tech will host Evergreen State Saturday at noon at the OIT soccer field. The Geoducks lost a close 4-3 game at Southern Oregon on Friday.