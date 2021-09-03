Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Oregon Tech’s volleyball team huddles during their first conference match against Walla Walla University on Friday.
COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. — The Oregon Tech volleyball team opened up Cascade Conference play with a straight set 3-0 (25-14, 25-9, 25-9) drubbing of Walla Walla University Friday afternoon. The Owls improve to 5-1 on the young season at 1-0 in CCC action.
“I am excited to start our conference season 1-0,” said head coach Ken Murczek. “The team got better the longer we played today. Really proud of how well we served the ball. Some great individual offensive performances today as well. I look forward to resetting for LC state tomorrow.”
Tech held its highest kill percentage of the season hitting .282 for the match including .545 in the third and final set.
Faith Houck-Wylie (11), Kaylin Talonen (8), and Ashley Ripplinger (7) led the Owls in kills.
OIT held a huge 13-1 advantage in serve aces on the day led by Alicia Volk (4), Lindsey Sampson (3), and Aubrey Kievit (2).
Kate Hicks (3), Ripplinger (3) and Houck-Wylie (2) led the Owls’ defense in blocks.
The Owls will travel to Lewiston, Idaho, to take on Lewis-Clark State Saturday at 5 p.m. before returning home next weekend to host Evergreen State University and Northwest University next Friday and Saturday.