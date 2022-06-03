Oregon Tech’s Lexi Klum (17) crosses the plate to score the deciding run in the eighth inning Monday against Cottey in a 4-3 victory in the opening round of the NAIA national softball championships in Klamath Falls.
For the second straight year, Oregon Tech claimed the Cascade Collegiate Conference All-Sports trophy, announced Friday by the league office.
The Owls earned first-place points with regular-season championships in men's soccer, women's soccer and softball, adding second-place finishes in men's basketball and women's golf.
"I am so proud of our entire department," OIT athletic director John Van Dyke said in a news release. "This is a reflection of the quality of our student-athletes, coaches and staff who work so hard at their craft and take pride in being the best version of themselves they can be."
OIT won the award for the first time in 2020-21 after finishing as the runners-up in 2017-18 and 2018-19.
The Owls finished with 198.61 points, edging the College of Idaho with 198.2. Southern Oregon came in third with 193.78, with Lewis-Clark State (186.56) and Eastern Oregon (182.06) rounding out the top five. Points are awarded on a formula based on the number of schools sponsoring the sport and competing for a regular-season championship. Final standings are based on the top-eight finishes per institution.