COLUMBUS, Ga. – McKenna Armantrout delivered five RBIs and four hits while pitcher Sarah Abramson picked up her 27th win of the season as Oregon Tech won its 12th straight game, 11-5, over Mount Mercy (Iowa) in the Owls’ NAIA World Series opener on Friday.
“That was a nice way to start the World Series with a good offensive performance,” said head coach Greg Stewart. “I am really proud of how these ladies responded to some adversity early and hit a lot of balls hard tonight.”
The Mustangs scored two runs in the top of the first on three hits to take an early lead.
Tech answered in a big way with eight runs in the bottom of the inning, taking advantage of three errors combined with 5 hits, including three RBI singles by Jensen Becker, Armantrout and Kaila Mick, all with two outs.
MMU chipped away at the OIT lead with 2 runs in the third, taking advantage of a leadoff double by Payton Bruner and an Owl error to cut the lead to 8-4.
The Owls made it a 9-4 game with one run in the 5th on an Olivia Lethlean double, followed by an Armantrout RBI single.
The Mustangs added a run in the 6th but OIT answered with two in the bottom of the inning on another two-run single by Armantrout.
Oregon Tech will next face Madonna (Mich.) Saturday at 4 p.m. Pacific time.