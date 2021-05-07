ASHLAND, Ore.—Oregon Tech advanced Friday in the Cascade Conference softball playoffs with a 7-3 defeat of the College of Idaho and a win over Warner Pacific, 3-0. The Owls will play No. 1 Southern Oregon University on Saturday at 2 p.m.
No.17 Owls 7, No.15 College of Idaho 3
Junior Sarah Abramson picked up her second win of the day as the Owls upset College of Idaho and moved into the championship bracket of the Cascade Conference Championships
“These ladies are a really hardworking and fun team to watch play,” said head Coach Greg Stewart. “I am so proud of how this group is battling and making adjustments at the plate.”
After College of Idaho took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, Tech answered with a pair of runs on two hits in the bottom of the inning to go up 2-1.
The Yotes scored an unearned run to tie the game at two in the top of the second, but the Owls quickly grabbed the lead right back with a run in the bottom of the inning on three hits, highlighted by a McKenna Armantrout double.
Oregon Tech broke a 3-3 tie on back-to-back RBI doubles from Maggie Buckholz and Logan Nunes in the fifth; Krista Ward’s hit and a Yote error set up Buckholz’s double to right, and Nunes followed immediately with a two-RBI double that split the gap in left field. Kennedy Jantzi added another run-scoring hit in the sixth.
Abramson improved to 21-5 on the season, pitching 5 innings, allowing just 5-hits, while freshman Mckenzie Staub pitched the final two innings to pick up her first save of the year.
Oregon Tech 3, Warner Pacific 0
In the opening game on Friday, Abramson struck out the side in the top of the seventh inning to close out her second career no-hitter, leading No. 3 seeded Tech (39-8) past Warner Pacific (19-24) 3-0 at University Field in Ashland.
“Fantastic job by Sarah and McKenna,” OIT head Coach Greg Stewart said. “We got a couple of timely hits against a good pitcher.”
Abramson became a 20-game winner with the decision. She struck out 10, including the final five hitters she faced. Abramson walked two in her second no-hitter of the season. The first was in a five-inning affair against Northwest (Wash.) on Feb. 26.
She got all the support she needed in the first as the Owls strung together three hits to score two runs. Krista Ward had an RBI single and Kennedy Jantzi drove in the second run on a groundout. In the sixth, McKenna Armantrout provided insurance with a two-out RBI single.
Aubrie Businger led the Owls’ offense with three-hits while Armantrout and Maggie Buckholz added two-hits each in the win.
Friday results
Corban (Ore.) 2, Eastern Oregon 1
Oregon Tech 3, Warner Pacific (Ore.) 0
Southern Oregon 4, Corban 1
Oregon Tech 7, College of Idaho 3
Saturday, May 8
Game 5 — Warner Pacific (Ore.) vs. Corban, 9 a.m. (loser eliminated)
Game 6 — Eastern Oregon vs. College of Idaho, 11:30 a.m. (loser eliminated)
Game 7 — Southern Oregon vs. Oregon Tech, 2 p.m.
Game 8 — Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 4:30p.m. (loser eliminated)
Sunday, May 9
Game 9 — Loser Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 11 a.m. (loser eliminated)
Game 10 — Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 9, 1:30 p.m. (championship)
Game 11 — If Necessary, 30 minutes after completion of Game 10