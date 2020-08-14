After being closed to staff and the public since July 22 due to the Caldwell Fire, Lava Beds National Monument will partially reopen on Friday.
The blaze burned more than 70% of the national monument and 80,000 total acres in late July, including some minor infrastructure. Employees have been on site the last week to prepare to reopen to visitors. There will be no fee to enter the park until further notice.
“We’re very happy to be back,” said Marc Blackburn, chief of Visitor Services, on Thursday. “As stark as the landscape appears to be, I think we all appreciate that this is a new beginning and we’re very excited to see what will happen in the national monument in the coming year as the landscape returns.”
Visitors who make it to Lava Beds National Monument will notice just how close the blaze came to the administrative building.
The staff was evacuated and unharmed in the blaze, but some of the buildings got “singed,” Blackburn said.
Some signage and historic picnic tables were lost in the fire.
“Firefighters got rid of some of the ‘fuel’ that was around the Visitor’s Center, the maintenance center, the housing area,” Blackburn joked.
“They did a fantastic job of protecting the administrative area at the south end of the park.”
Blackburn said a good portion of the west side of the park escaped the fire, including some of the areas now open to the public, including the Visitor Center, Cave Loop Road, Merrill Cave, Fleener Chimneys and the road to Medicine Lake (Forest Road 49).
Blackburn emphasized not everything is accessible yet, as many of the caves are still being assessed for damage. Blackburn said a good portion along the south, east and the northern border was burned, and the following areas are closed until further notice: Indian Well campground, Captain Jack’s Stronghold, Skull Cave, Schonchin Butte, Balcony/Boulevard Cave Trail, Black Crater/Thomas-Wright Battlefield Trail, Valentine Cave, the park south of the Visitor Center, access from Forest Road 10 to the park’s southern boundary, as well as the Lyon’s, Three Sisters, and the Bunchgrass trailheads.
Blackburn advises visitors to not pull off into the burned area to view the monument property.
“As enticing as the areas are … we ask that visitors stay on established trails,” Blackburn said. “They can certainly see them from their car or from roads, but we asked them not to wander off roads or trails into the burned area, for safety reasons in particular ... We just want to encourage people to look at it from a distance.”
Hours of operation will be Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Staff encourages, but does not require, face coverings in the Visitor’s Center as well as inside the caves. Social distancing of at least six feet is also encouraged while at the park.