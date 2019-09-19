The Linkville theater was a flurry of commotion earlier this month as the cast and crew of “Our Town” worked through a technical rehearsal in preparation for opening night.
The play, which opened Sept. 13, continues on Friday and Saturday evenings through Oct. 5, with the matinee performance scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 29.
The theater smelled of paint that night, as it is newly decorated. The old yellow and red motif has been replaced by a modern blue and gray.
Barbara DiIaconi is directing the play. She has over 60 years of experience in theater, and she estimates she’s directed around 15 plays at the Linkville.
“It’s probably one of the most widely produced plays in the world,” DiIaconi said of “Our Town.” “Everybody says they’ve seen it — I’ve never I’ve seen it once,” she said.
DiIaconi said that is exactly why she chose the play.
“I don’t like to do plays over and over again,” DiIaconi said.
Entertaining, poignant
She said she thinks “Our Town” is a play that Klamath Falls will enjoy. She described it as entertaining and poignant.
“Our Town” is one of the world’s most popular plays, according to a Linkville press release. The 1938 play by Thornton Wilder is set in the early part of the 20th century in the fictional town of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire.
“This is a show about families about how life happens. And how we’re all born. We’re all gonna die. And life changes, but it continues,” she said.
The Pulitzer Prize-winning play is known for it’s unique “stage manager” role, the role acts as a narrator, but also engages the audience and even stands in for certain characters at times.
“It really gets to the meat of what living is all about,” said Edith Brown-Vieyra, who plays the stage manager.
“Life is very short. And it’s very precious. And it can be very plain. But that doesn’t make it less valuable,” she said.
This is the biggest role yet for Brown-Vieyra, she recently played her first role at the Ragland’s production of “The Adams family.”
“At this age in my life I’m going to start doing all the things that I’ve always wanted to do, but never did do,” she said of her decision to pick up acting.
Friendship into love
Tera Eastburn is playing one of the central roles in “Our Town.”
I’m playing Emily Webb, daughter of one of the main families in the play. The story follows me and George Gibbs, my love interest, It follows us through friendship into love and then into death,” she explained.
“I’m very excited for this one. It’s just been so much fun,” Eastburn said. “I honestly think it’s such a great play.”
DiIaconi praised the young actors for their ability to portray the serious concepts that Emily and George represent in the play.
“They’ve done amazing. They’re both very young and the concepts that their characters portray are those of lessons you learn as you get older in life. And I think they’ve done an excellent job doing that,” she said.
The cast and crew agreed that “Our Town” is a play worth seeing, with new and seasoned talent, and a dedicated crew.
Tickets cost from $11 to $14 and are available in advance at Poppy, 522 Main St.
A $1 per ticket discount is available to students, seniors and members of the military. Call 541-884-4361 for ticket information and availability.