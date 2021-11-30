An overtime winner from Oregon Tech’s Kyra Mull pushed the Owls past Aquinas (Mich.) and into the NAIA national quarterfinals.
Tech entered the 10-team NAIA Championship Bracket in Orange Beach, Alabama, as the 10-seed and knocked off the seventh-seeded Saints 1-0 on Tuesday. In the year’s final coaches poll, Tech was ranked at No. 19 while Aquinas was voted No. 12.
They’ll take on two-seed Spring Arbor (Mich.) in the tourney’s Elite Eight on Thursday at 2 p.m. PST. The Cougars were ranked as the NAIA’s No. 3 in the final coaches’ poll.
Coming into Tuesday, the Owls had allowed only 8 goals to opponents all season while posting 15 clean sheets.
Against the Owls’ smothering defense, Aquinas only mustered one shot on goal on their way to being Tech’s 16th shut-out victim. Through 25 games, the Saints had only been blanked one other time this season.
At halftime, neither side had a clear advantage. In the second 45, the Owls began to take over.
Tech’s leading scorer, Mehana Ortiz, spent much of the first half sidelined due to injury, but returned in flying form in the second frame. She registered a game-high 3 shots on goal in 36 minutes of play — including one excellent chance in the final 20 minutes of regulation that nearly put the Owls ahead.
Braeleigh McCoy, the Aquinas keeper, turned that shot away to keep the Saints in the game. Her five saves brought the match to overtime.
Overtime lasted less than six minutes — all of which Tech dominated. OIT had three shot attempts in those few minutes and the last one sent the Owls through to the next round.
A cross into the box bounced off a couple of heads and landed at the feet of an opportunistic Mull. The senior midfielder smashed the ball past McCoy and sent the Owls into an on-field frenzy. The strike was Mull’s third goal of the year.
The competition in Orange Beach will only get tougher. Tech’s next opponent, Spring Arbor, are the Crossroads League regular season champs. They’ve only lost once, have never been shut out and average 3.45 goals per game.
Should Tech win they would advance to the semifinals on Saturday.
