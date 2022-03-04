The Oregon Public Guardian is accepting applications for those wanting to serve as a volunteer guardian for people residing in Douglas, Klamath, Lane, Jackson, Josephine, and Washington Counties.
The Oregon Public Guardian (OPG) program serves as court-appointed, surrogate decision makers for adults that are incapable of making some or most of the decisions necessary for their basic care and safety. The Oregon Public Guardian is the guardian of last resort and only serves when there is no less restrictive option available for addressing a serious safety risk and no appropriate alternative guardian is available.
Oregon has a very high need for public guardian services. OPG estimates that there are still between 500 and 1,000 adult Oregonians in need of public guardian services. With current resources, OPG has caseload capacity for approximately 160-185 clients. Trained volunteers will help to increase this capacity.
Successful applicants will be trained through evening online classes and supervised training in the field. Those who successfully complete their training will be assigned guardianship for someone in their community. Those trained are asked for a commitment of two years volunteering at least 8 hours a month.
The trainings are currently happening via Zoom, so a computer and a good internet connection are needed. If you are interested in attending the evening training, an application process must be completed. This includes submitting an application either online or by mail, participating in an interview, having references checked, and completing a Criminal Records Check. Please consider helping some of your most vulnerable community members.
March 18, 2022 application deadline — Training to begin Spring of 2022 for successful applicants.vFor more information or to apply, please contact Julie Maw or email julie.maw@rights.oregon.gov.