Gov. Kate Brown inks spending plan

Gov. Kate Brown signs a $200 million "Future Ready Oregon" workforce spending plan at the Intel campus in Hillsboro, Oregon, on April 5, 2022. Brown and other Western governors are calling on Congress to approve subsidies for microchip manufacturers.

 Julia Shumway/Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and six other Western governors are calling on Congress to pass legislation with billions of dollars in subsidies for semiconductor manufacturing.

The U.S. Senate was scheduled to have its first vote on the legislation Tuesday, Senate President Chuck Schumer said, and it will move to the U.S. House after a final Senate vote on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Tags

Recommended for you