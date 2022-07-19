Marilyn Keller

Marilyn Keller, a chief petitioner of Initiative Petition 17, sings a hymn during a news conference June 30, 2022, at Augustana Lutheran Church in Portland, when organizers announced they had enough signatures gathered to place the gun permit law on the November ballot. Volunteers continued gathering signatures to ensure there are enough if some are thrown out by the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office.

 Lillian Mongeau Hughes / Oregon Public Broadcasting

A measure that would require a permit and safety training to buy a gun in Oregon will appear on the November ballot. If approved by voters in the fall, the measure would also ban high-capacity magazines, which hold more bullets than a regular firearm.

The Secretary of State’s website showed Monday that the measure exceeded the signatures needed by a margin of nearly 10,000.

