Planned Parenthood is adding resources in expectation of increased demand following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. 

Oregonians support abortion rights at a higher rate than the national average, a recent survey from the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center showed.

The Portland-based nonpartisan public opinion research organization surveyed 1,572 Oregonians in July about abortion, gun control, drought and their thoughts on government. It found stronger support for abortion rights than a similar national survey from the Pew Research Center: 72% of Oregonians said abortion should be legal in most or all cases, compared to 62% of all Americans.

