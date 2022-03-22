Oregonians can now donate the money from returnable cans and bottles directly to relief efforts in Ukraine.
The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative, which operates the BottleDrop
program, is allowing users to donate funds to Portland-based Mercy Corps,
which is actively helping people displaced by the war in Ukraine, the agency said in a press release Monday.
Mercy Corps is providing cash assistance to local organizations in Ukraine,
Romania, and Poland that are focused on addressing urgent humanitarian
needs.
The OBRC will match those donations with a $25,000 contribution from its
emergency fund.
BottleDrop users can log in to their accounts and direct funds toward the effort or take returnables directly to a BottleDrop center and inform staff that they wish to donate the money to Ukraine.
“We are devastated by the tragedy in Ukraine, and we wanted to find a way to
engage the BottleDrop network and help Ukrainians seeking safety,” said Eric
Chambers, director of external relations at OBRC, in the release.
“Oregonians routinely put their bottles and cans to great use supporting
nonprofits and community organizations,” Chambers said. “Now we have a
chance to use our BottleDrop funds and redeemable containers to help our
distant neighbors in Ukraine during this horrible crisis.”
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.